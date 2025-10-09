Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed the cast and creative team of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, performed for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 15 November – 31 January.

Following the acclaimed co-production of Henry V in 2022, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a production by Shakespeare’s Globe and Headlong, with Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse, directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan, and co-directed by Naeem Hayat. From February 2026, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will tour to Shakespeare North Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, and Oxford Playhouse.



The cast comprises Hedydd Dylan as Hippolyta / Titania, Dannie Harris as Ensemble / Cover, Jack Humphrey as Quince / Egeus, Lou Jackson as Demetrius / Cobweb, Pria Kalsi as Flute / Child, Danny Kirrane as Bottom, Tiwa Lade as Hermia / Mustardseed, Ben Lynn as Ensemble / Cover, Michael Marcus as Theseus / Oberon, David Olaniregun as Lysander / Moth, Tara Tijani as Helena / Peaseblossom, and Sergo Vares as Puck.

