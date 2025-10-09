 tracker
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe

Performances will run from 15 November – 31 January. 

By: Oct. 09, 2025
Cast Set for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe Image
Shakespeare’s Globe has revealed the cast and creative team of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, performed for the first time in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse from 15 November – 31 January. 

Following the acclaimed co-production of Henry V in 2022, A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a production by Shakespeare’s Globe and Headlong, with Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse, directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director Holly Race Roughan, and co-directed by Naeem Hayat. From February 2026, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will tour to Shakespeare North Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Bristol Old Vic, and Oxford Playhouse. 
 
The cast comprises Hedydd Dylan as Hippolyta / Titania, Dannie Harris as Ensemble / Cover, Jack Humphrey as Quince / Egeus, Lou Jackson as Demetrius / Cobweb, Pria Kalsi as Flute / Child, Danny Kirrane as Bottom, Tiwa Lade as Hermia / Mustardseed, Ben Lynn as Ensemble / Cover, Michael Marcus as Theseus / Oberon, David Olaniregun as Lysander / Moth, Tara Tijani as Helena / Peaseblossom, and Sergo Vares as Puck.
 


