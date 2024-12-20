Cast Set For the World Premiere of STILETTO at London's Charing Cross Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of major new musical Stiletto. Stiletto will open at Charing Cross Theatre, London, 24 March - 15 June 2025.

It has Music and Lyrics by three-time Grammy nominee, Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Wilder (Disney's Mulan), with Book by double Olivier Award nominee Tim Luscombe (Noël Coward's Easy Virtue, Terrence Rattigan's The Browning Version), Director David Gilmore (his 17 West End productions include Lend Me a Tenor, Daisy Pulls It Off, The Hired Man & Grease), Staging Consultant is Tony and Olivier nominated Choreographer Anthony Van Laast (Bombay Dreams, Mamma Mia!), Musical Staging by Chris Baldock (Saturday Night Fever, Grease the Musical) and Musical Director Jae Alexander (Sister Act, 42nd Street, Guys & Dolls). It is produced by Patrick Bywalski and Steven M. Levy for Stiletto West End Ltd.

The lead cast features: Greg Barnett (as Faustino), Sam Barrett (Luigi), Jack Chambers (Marco), Kelly Hampson (Azzurra), Douglas Hansell (Pietro), Jewelle Hutchinson (Gioia), and Connor Wood (Niccolo).

The ensemble features: Alex Anstey, Aiden Carson, Richard Dawes, Grace Galloway, Jennie Jacobs, Owen Johnston, Cassandra McCowan, Hannah Murdoch, Samuel John Taylor, Sienna Widd.

In Italy during the 18th century, 5,000 boys, almost exclusively from poor families, were castrated annually. Their treble voices intact, castration promised those who survived a chance to earn fame and fortune by singing female roles in the opera. Venice is a city bristling with opportunity where fortunes can be made but life is cheap. Opera stars being the rock stars of their day, young Marco is on course to be an 18th-century Jagger or Bowie, to snag a powerful patron and play leading roles. One day in a busy square he meets Gioia, confident, strong willed...and supremely talented. Marco introduces Gioia to society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra, but at the end of the evening, a body lies dead and Gioia is hauled off to prison. To free her, Marco must overcome the demons of his past and the morally corrupt forces of the present...

