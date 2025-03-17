Cast Set For Tribute to Kay Carman at Queens Theatre Hornchurch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join your Variety and Music Hall favourites for an afternoon of laughter, song, and nostalgia, as the UK's finest Music Hall performers come together to honour the life and career of the late, great Kay Carman.

Starring: Vincent Hayes (Brick Lane Music Hall), Victoria Yellop (Lest We Forget, Brick Lane Music Hall), Tom Carradine (Cockney Singalong, Down Memory Lane), Andrew Robley, Katie Lewis (Tap About Town), Simon Bashford, Jordan Langford, Katie Milton, and Shannon Rewcroft.

Get ready to tap your toes, laugh out loud, and revel in a celebration of true variety magic-fit for even the King Himself!

Kay Carman, a beloved icon of show business and variety theatre, sadly passed away in September 2024. With a career spanning an extraordinary six decades, Kay became a cherished name in the world of entertainment. Her signature show, Down Memory Lane, has delighted audiences at the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch for over a decade, becoming a staple of nostalgia and joy at the theatre. We remember her for the phrase that defined her life: "The Show Must Go On!"

Whether you're a long-time admirer or new to the wonders of Music Hall and Variety, this event promises to be a heartwarming tribute to a woman whose passion for entertaining left an unforgettable mark on the stage and in the hearts of all who knew her.

Quote from producer Jack Pallister: "Katie Milton and myself had a long think about the way in which we could honour our dear friend Kay's memory, and the Queens Theatre Hornchurch was the place Kay had called her theatrical home for the past ten years. We look forward to sharing an afternoon of variety entertainment performed by some of Kay's favourite artists and acts, and we hope you can make it to the show to support keeping Music Hall and variety entertainment alive for many years to come."

The event is on 16th April 2025 at 12:00pm at Queens Theatre Hornchurch.

