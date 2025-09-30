Cast Set For The World Premiere of Jessica Norman's THIS LITTLE EARTH at Arcola Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



3 hearts canvas and Izzy Carney have announced the cast for Jessica Norman’s debut play This Little Earth. Imy Wyatt Corner will direct Fanta Barrie and Ross O’Donnellan. This Little Earth is Norman’s debut full-length play and was longlisted for The Women’s Prize for Playwriting, as well as shortlisted for the Originals Playwriting Award.

The production opens at Arcola Theatre, Studio 2 on 24 October, with previews from 22 October, and runs until 15 November.

Jessica Norman said today, "I’m beyond excited to have Fanta Barrie and Ross O’Donnellan joining the team. They are two bold, brilliant actors whose work I’ve admired from afar, and I can’t wait to see them bring Honey and Christopher to life. This Little Earth is a play for our post-truth age — an unconventional love story and gripping tale of adventure. I know that these two fantastic performers will take us right to the edge."

Two Flat-Earthers travel to Antarctica to find the edge of the world…

When Honey’s sister dies she is left with a curious yearning for the South Pole and endless questions. Christopher knows to question everything. He believes that the truth is out there, but it’s hidden from us by the people in power. In Antarctica, the most inhospitable place on the planet, where nothing is quite what it seems, their unconventional love story turns into a fever dream.

But will they survive discovering what really lies at the ends of the Earth?



Jessica Norman’s gripping debut play explores the perils of a world where ‘truth’ has been co-opted by powerful liars. Directed by Imy Wyatt Corner, This Little Earth looks at the strange and sometimes dangerous ways we attempt to control the chaotic world around us.

Jessica Norman is a playwright and screenwriter. Her other plays in development include Wilding (longlisted for The Women's Prize for Playwriting), and The Stones and Vitriol (Theatre503 International Award Longlist). She is developing a slate of projects for screen, including an original series with James Norton’s Rabbit Track Pictures. She is an alumnus of Soho Theatre Writers Lab, Hampstead Theatre’s 2022/23 INSPIRE Writers Group, and Oxford Playhouse Playmakers 23/24.

Fanta Barrie plays Honey. She graduated from Rose Bruford in 2018. Her theatre credits include The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs (Kiln Theatre), The Loved Ones (Ireland Tour), I F*****d You In My Space Ship (Soho Theatre), Belly Up (Turbine Theatre), The Lovely Bones (UK Tour), The Amber Trap (Theatre503) and The Cereal Café (The Other Place). Her television credits include My Lady Jane, Mrs. Sidhu Investigates; and for film, The Entertainer.

Ross O’Donnellan plays Christopher. His theatre credits include The Beacon (Everyman Cork), Luck Just Kissed You Hello (Abbey Theatre), Julius Caesar (Bristol Old Vic), Crave (The Wardrobe Theatre), and Our Town (Circomedia). His film credits include Belfast.

Imy Wyatt Corner directs. This will be her third show at Arcola Theatre where she was an Artistic Associate from 2023/4, after her award-winning production Duck (Charlie Hartill Award), and The Last One. Other Directing credits include Fringe First Award-winning show BEASTS (Zoo Playground – Edinburgh Fringe), Passing (Park Theatre), The Maladies (Kiln Theatre Youth Theatre), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (The Grove DIY Skatepark) and Happy Yet? (International Theatre, Frankfurt). She has worked as Associate/Assistant Director in the West End, on touring productions and at Kiln Theatre, where she recently finished her year as Mackintosh Resident Assistant Director. She’s also a recipient of the 2025/6 Nicole Kidman Bursary from MGCfutures.