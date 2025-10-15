Cast Set For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pitlochry Festival Theatre have announced full casting for the return of Elizabeth Newman’s acclaimed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s much-loved musical The Sound of Music from 14 November to 21 December.

Produced at the Theatre in 2024, this year’s production will be directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Associate Director Sam Hardie (Grease and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) and as previously announced will see the return of CATS Award winning and Olivier award nominated actor Kirsty Findlay, reprising her acclaimed performance as Maria Rainer, and Ali Watt as Captain Georg von Trapp.

The Sound of Music’s cast will also see the return of Kate Milner Evans (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Leeds Playhouse No.1 National Tour and Showboat, Crucible Sheffield/New London Theatre) as Mother Abbess; Ellen Lawford (A Midsummer Night’s Dream and A Christmas Carol UK tour, Quantum Theatre) as Baroness Elberfeld/ Sister Sophia; Lydia Barton Lovett (A Christmas Carol and Treasure Island, Pleasure Dome Theatre Company) as Sister Margaretta and ensemble and Trudy Ward (Sunshine on Leith and Gypsy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Frau Schmidt.

Joining this year’s cast will be Miiya Alexandra (Rapunzel, Watermill Theatre and Amelie The Musical, West End) as Elsa Schraeder/ Sister Berthe; Eden Barrie (Grease, A Toast Fae The Lassies and Nessie, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Ensemble and Understudy for Maria Rainer/Liesl , Mother Abbess/ Elsa Schraeder; Oliver Nazareth Aston (Piaf, Watermill Theatre ) as Max Detweiler; Ru Hamilton (Tipping The Velvet, Lyric, Hammersmith and Treasure Island, Birmingham Rep) as Admiral von Schreiber/ Baron Elberfield; David Joseph Healy (The Glasgow Poisoner, A Play, A Pie and A Pint) as Ensemble and Understudy for Captain von Trapp/ Max Detweiler and Rolf Gruber; Lauren MacDonald (No Limits, Holiday on Ice) as Liesl von Trapp; Gary Mitchinson (War Horse, National Theatre) as Franz; Emma Jane Morton (Barnum, Watermill Theatre) as Frau Zeller, Ensemble and Music Captain; Lawrence Smith (Make It Happen, National Theatre of Scotland) as Rolf Gruber and Alex Terry (The Wind in the Willows, Touring production) as Herr Zeller. The cast will play all other roles.

The roles of the von Trapp children will be shared by Rowan Kennedy, Anna Rose Loughran, Rebecca Littlejohn, Isla MacGregor, Ross Martin, Joseph Miranda, Theo Miranda, Molly Morris, Tanvi Reddy, Leva Stewart, Hannah Watt and Niamh Wishart.

Director Sam Hardie said, ‘I am thrilled to be working with this brilliant company on the revival of The Sound of Music this year. This beautiful production, packed full of love and hope, moved so many audiences last year and we are so excited to be bringing it back this year with some returning and new company members.’

This final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein has become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including Climb Ev’ry Mountain, My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. Based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, this inspirational musical follows a postulant who goes to work as a governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a difficult moral decision.