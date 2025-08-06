Cast Set For THE GRAND BABYLON HOTEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full casting has been confirmed for the New Vic's world premiere production of The Grand Babylon Hotel by famed playwright Arnold Bennett. Produced by the New Vic in association with Claybody Theatre and running from Saturday 13 September until Saturday 4 October, the production begins rehearsals on 11 August featuring a cast of five actors playing multiple roles.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew and directed by UK Theatre Award Best Director nominee, Conrad Nelson (One Man Two Guvnors, The Card, New Vic; Bright Lights Over Bentilee, The Dipping House), this new adaptation of Arnold Bennett's The Grand Babylon Hotel marks the first ever stage production of this riotous comedy and will form part of Stoke-on-Trent's centenary celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the city's official status.

Director Conrad Nelson will direct a talented ensemble of actors including Shelley Atkinson (The Wicked Lady, New Vic; Martha, Josie and The Chinese Elvis, Stephen Joseph Theatre & New Vic) who will play Miss Spencer (AKA Baroness Zerlinski) and Nanny Heidi; Thomas Cotran (One Man Two Guvnors, New Vic; Love Labour's Lost, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Shakespeare North Playhouse) who will play Reginald Dimmock, Prince Aribert of Posen and Rocco (AKA Eli Stone); Michael Hugo (One Man Two Guvnors, Marvellous (and at @SohoPlace), Tom, Dick & Harry (and at Alexandra Palace) New Vic) as Jules (AKA Tom Jackson), Detective Marshall and Prince Eugen of Posen; Adrian Pang (Salesman in China, Avon Theatre; People, Places & Things, Pangdemonium Theatre Company; Hamlet, Macbeth, Singapore Repertory Theatre) as Theodore Racksole and Alice Pryor (Bleached, Talking Bird Productions; Inferna, Riverside Studios; Much Ado About Nothing, The Constellation Players) as Nella Racksole.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent in 1867, Arnold Bennett was one of Britain's most influential early 20th century writers, best known for his vivid portrayals of life in ‘The Potteries' from his ‘Five Towns' novels. The Grand Babylon Hotel offered a departure into the world of high-society and fast-paced mystery for the author. This new adaptation blends satire, espionage and comedy to bring Bennett's thriller to a new generation of audiences, telling the story of Nella Racksole, whose wealthy American father purchases an entire hotel to satisfy his daughter's birthday wishes only to rapidly regret his investment as it becomes consumed in secrecy, lies and deceit.

Director Conrad Nelson said, “First serialised in 1901 Arnold Bennett's The Grand Babylon Hotel was noted as being, ‘excellent in mingling farce with characterisation'. Three films were made in the first part of the 20th century but with a review like that you know that it's a novel made for the theatre.

Bennett may have longed for critical recognition of a first ‘serious' novel but he knew the value of work with broad appeal and a plot based on a steak, a bottle of Bass and a self-made American Millionaire. I'm thrilled to bring this unashamedly popular work to the stage – it's a fun, fast-paced caper and a good night out.”

For more information visit newvictheatre.org.uk. To find out more about Stoke-on-Trent's centenary celebrations, visit sot100.org.uk