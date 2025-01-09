Cast Set For RSC's EDWARD II

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casting has been announced for the RSC’s forthcoming production of Christopher Marlowe’s rarely performed tragedy, Edward II, which runs in the Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon between 21 February – 5 April 2025. This will be the first RSC production of the play since 1990.

Directed by Daniel Raggett, Marlowe’s tender, yet violent play about King Edward II and the man he loves features Daniel Evans - the RSC’s Co-Artistic Director and double Olivier Award-winner - in the title role. This will be the first time Daniel has appeared on stage in a full acting role for 14 years, since he played Bobby in Sondheim’s Company at The Crucible in Sheffield in 2011.

Daniel Evans’ work as an actor spans Shakespeare, Sondheim and Sarah Kane, at the RSC, National Theatre, Royal Court, Donmar Warehouse, Menier, Sheffield and on Broadway. He was Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres between 2009-2016, and Chichester Festival Theatre between 2016-2023, and became the RSC Co-Artistic Director with Tamara Harvey in 2023. Daniel last appeared on stage at the RSC in 2003; his acting credits for the Company include Measure for Measure, Cymbeline, A Midsummer’s Night’s Dream and Coriolanus. In June 2025 Daniel will re-unite with his fellow, original cast members for a major revival of Sarah Kane’s seminal play, 4.48 Psychosis in co-production with the Royal Court which will run in London and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Eloka Ivo makes his RSC debut as Gaveston, Edward’s lover. Eloka’s previous theatre credits include Backstairs Billy (Duke of York’s), Black Superhero (Royal Court), The Glass Menagerie (Royal Exchange), The Gods Are Not to Blame (Almeida) and The End of Eddy (BAM New York).

Also making their RSC debuts are Ruta Gedmintas and Enzo Cilenti, as, respectively, Edward’s wife Queen Isabella, and Mortimer, who plots against the King. Ruta’s work on screen credits includes His Dark Materials (HBO/BBC), Sandman (Netflix), The Strain (FX) and A Street Cat Named Bob (Sony). Theatre credits include Backbeat (Duke of York’s) and What Every Woman Knows (Royal Exchange). Enzo’s TV and film credits include: The Crown (Netflix), Luther, Wolf Hall (BBC), Bridget Jones’ Baby (Miramax) and In The Loop (BBC Films). His stage credits include Present Laughter (Old Vic) and Berberian Sound Studio (Donmar).

The cast comprises: Jacob James Beswick (Lightborn), Enzo Cilenti (Mortimer), Michael Cusick (Ensemble), Stavros Demetraki (Spencer), Emilio Doorgasingh (Pembroke), Amy Dunn (Ensemble), Daniel Evans (Edward II), Ruta Gedmintas (Isabella), Eloka Ivo (Gaveston), Geoffrey Lumb (Warwick), Kwaku Mills (Baldock), Evan Milton (Lancaster), Christopher Patrick Nolan (Bishop of Coventry), Henry Pettigrew (Kent), Joseph Rowe (Ensemble) and Neil Sheffield (Ensemble).

Talking about the play director, Daniel Raggett said, “I’m thrilled and deeply privileged to be working with this incredible cast on Edward II. This major Elizabethan drama hasn’t been seen at the RSC for over 30 years, and our production will breathe new life into it: honouring Marlowe’s razor-sharp writing whilst embodying everything that gives the original the propulsive energy of a thriller.

“A love story with a political edge - this 400 year old play has plenty to say about the

supposedly liberal and progressive times in which we now live: when King Edward wants to rule alongside the man he loves, how much change can the establishment tolerate, and at what cost?”

Daniel Raggett was nominated for the Emerging Talent award at 2022 Evening Standard Theatre Awards. In 2025, besides directing Edward II for the RSC, he will direct The Estate, a new play by Shaan Sahota at The National Theatre. His previous directing credits include Brace Brace (Royal Court), ANNA X (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End, Sky Arts), Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Sheffield Theatres, Lyric Hammersmith, Theatre Royal Haymarket, where it was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play), The Vortex (Chichester Festival Theatre), and The Human Voice (which he also adapted, Gate Theatre, nominated for Best Director, Off West End Awards).

Joining Daniel Raggett on the creative team are: Leslie Travers (Set and Costume Designer); Tim Lutkin (Lighting Designer); Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly (Composers); Tingying Dong (Sound Designer); Anthony and Kel Matsena (Movement Directors); Kev McCurdy (Fight Director); and Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director).

