Cast Set For ROBIN HOOD AND MAID MARIAN Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury

Corn Exchange Newbury have revealed its cast for this year’s pantomime, Robin Hood and Maid Marian. Audiences are invited to step into the magical forest of Newburyshire and join two of history’s most famous heroes, Robin Hood and Maid Marian, as they face the evil Sheriff of Newburyshire. Corn Exchange Newbury promises to provide festive fun for the whole family in this beloved pantomime, packed with plenty of magic and chart-topping songs from across the decades.

The cast features Harry Sweetman (Sunday with Sondheim, The Watermill Theatre) who will be taking on the role of trusty Robin Hood, alongside Samara Rawlins (Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott Theatre) as Maid Marian. Together they combine their brains, daring moves and fabulous outfits to try and outwit the corrupt Sheriff, played by returning Corn Exchange pantomime villain Alex Crandon (Dick Whittington, Corn Exchange Newbury). Also returning to Newbury to join Robin and Marian on their adventure is Grace Kelly Miller (Dick Whittington, Corn Exchange Newbury; The Witches of Oz, The Vaults) as Willamina Scarlett, Graham Mackay-Bruce (Othello, RSC; The Duchess of Malfi, The Royal Lyceum Theatre) as Nursemaid Nellie and Jenny Perry (The Phantom of the Opera, European Tour; The Rocky Horror Picture Show, European Tour) who takes on the role of Fairy Ferne-A-Dale. Returning to the ensemble is Abby Fell (Sound Clash the Musical, Edinburgh Fringe; Beauty and the Beast, Corn Exchange Newbury), who is also joined by Finley Davies (Fame!, European Tour) and Sophie McKinnon (Resident Lead Vocalist, Brick Lane Music Hall; Friday Night is Music Night, BBC Radio 2).

Jessica Jhundoo-Evans, Director of the Corn Exchange comments, We are so excited to announce our Pantomime team for 2025! With some favourite familiar faces joining a host of new and exceptional talent, we are really looking forward to presenting Robin Hood and Maid Marian to audiences of West Berkshire from Friday 28 November.

The show has been created by Plested Brown and Wilsher, which is made up of Clare Plested, Adam Brown (The Hobbit, Warner Brothers; Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tale No Tales, Disney), and Amanda Wilsher. Clare Plested is an acclaimed actress, writer, and comedian, and was shortlisted for the Funny Women Comedy Writing Awards in 2022. Newbury local Adam Brown is best known for playing Ori in The Hobbit and recently appeared alongside Sir Ian McKellen in Mother Goose at Theatre Royal, Brighton. Amanda Wilsher is a firm favourite for Newbury, as she has previously directed Jack and the Beanstalk in 2022 and Beauty and the Beast in 2023, and this year will be stepping back into the director’s seat to bring us Robin Hood and Maid Marian. Joining them in the creative team are chorographer Miranda Wilford and musical supervisor Ben Barrow. Set designs are by Mark Walters for Glitter Pantomimes and the wonderful cast have once again been selected by Casting Director Brunton Casting. The full creative team will be announced in due course.

Plested Brown and Wilsher comments, Good folk of Newburyshire, we are delighted for you to meet our ridiculously talented cast for Robin Hood and Maid Marian! Returning to our stage are five fantastic Newbury favourites! The exceptional Alex Crandon as the tariff taxing Sheriff of Newburyshire; our amazing Jenny Perry as the deeply dippy Fairy Ferne-A-Dale; funny woman Grace Kelly Miller as bumbling Willamina Scarlet; sensational Graham Mackay Bruce as the overprotective Nursemaid Nellie and the wonderful Abby Fell returns to ensemble.

We're so excited for you to meet our talented heartthrob Harry Sweetman as Robin Hood and heroine of our story, Samara Rawlins as Maid Marian. Joining their Merry Gang are the superb Finley Davies and Sophie McKinnon. All we need to complete the cast is YOU! The good folk of Newburyshire to join their Merry Gang!

Robin Hood and Maid Marian is supported by Rivar Ltd.