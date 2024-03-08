Cast Set For New Original Drama WHAT'S NEXT?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a celebration of International Women's Day, Middle-Weight Theatre has announced the cast and UK tour of the brand new original drama What's Next?.

Written by Matt Roberts and directed by Tom Stabb, What's Next? will open in Bristol this April before embarking on a UK tour visiting cities across the country.

Based on historical events, What's Next? is a compelling one-woman play about Harriet Quimby, a groundbreaking character in aviation history who broke cultural standards and reached new heights as the first woman to receive a pilot's licence in the United States.

This thrilling new production sheds light on an often-overlooked historical milestone: the awe-inspiring adventure of the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel.

Playing the title role is Victoria Lucie, who made her West End debut playing Miss Casewell in London's longest running play The Mousetrap. Other stage credits include The Night Pirates, (The Rose Theatre, Kingston and National Tour), The Importance of Being Earnest, Charleys Aunt, The Hound of the Baskervilles and many more with The Worcester Rep.

Victoria Luce said: “I am not only honoured to be asked to play such a strong and pioneering woman of history, but hugely excited to be reunited with old friends and new at Middle-Weight Theatre after performing with them in 2015.”

Director Tom Stabb said: “Seeing a new piece of theatre come together is always a special process. What's Next? is no exception, literally elevating things to a whole new level.”

Writer and producer Matt Roberts said: “Harriet Quimby's story is an amazing and inspiring one - and I'm so happy I've been able to play a part in bringing her achievements to the attention of a modern audience."

Tickets for What's Next? in Bristol and Birmingham are currently on sale, with additional dates coming soon.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 17th - Friday 19th April 2024

8pm

The Alma Tarvern & Theatre, Bristol

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/almatheatrecompany/1072043?

Friday 17th - Saturday 18th May 2024

8pm

Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham

https://www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/whats-next

24th May 2024

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

On sale soon

7th - 8th June 2024

The Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

On sale soon

13th June 2024

The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington

20th July 2024

The Beehive Theatre, Honiton

6th - 7th September 2024

The Playhouse Studio, Oxford

9th - 19th October 2024

Hen & Chickens Theatre, London

24th - 26th October 2024

The Barnfield Theatre, Exeter