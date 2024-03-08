Cast Set For New Original Drama WHAT'S NEXT?

The production will open in Bristol this April before embarking on a UK tour visiting cities across the country.
In a celebration of International Women's Day, Middle-Weight Theatre has announced the cast and UK tour of the brand new original drama What's Next?.
Written by Matt Roberts and directed by Tom Stabb, What's Next? will open in Bristol this April before embarking on a UK tour visiting cities across the country.
Based on historical events, What's Next? is a compelling one-woman play about Harriet Quimby, a groundbreaking character in aviation history who broke cultural standards and reached new heights as the first woman to receive a pilot's licence in the United States.
This thrilling new production sheds light on an often-overlooked historical milestone: the awe-inspiring adventure of the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel.
Playing the title role is Victoria Lucie, who made her West End debut playing Miss Casewell in London's longest running play The Mousetrap. Other stage credits include The Night Pirates, (The Rose Theatre, Kingston and National Tour), The Importance of Being Earnest, Charleys Aunt, The Hound of the Baskervilles and many more with The Worcester Rep.
Victoria Luce said: “I am not only honoured to be asked to play such a strong and pioneering woman of history, but hugely excited to be reunited with old friends and new at Middle-Weight Theatre after performing with them in 2015.”
Director Tom Stabb said: “Seeing a new piece of theatre come together is always a special process. What's Next? is no exception, literally elevating things to a whole new level.”
Writer and producer Matt Roberts said: “Harriet Quimby's story is an amazing and inspiring one - and I'm so happy I've been able to play a part in bringing her achievements to the attention of a modern audience."
Tickets for What's Next? in Bristol and Birmingham are currently on sale, with additional dates coming soon.
Wednesday 17th - Friday 19th April 2024
8pm
The Alma Tarvern & Theatre, Bristol
https://www.tickettailor.com/events/almatheatrecompany/1072043?
Friday 17th - Saturday 18th May 2024
8pm
Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham
https://www.oldjointstock.co.uk/whats-on/whats-next
24th May 2024
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
On sale soon
7th - 8th June 2024
The Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
On sale soon
13th June 2024
The Plough Arts Centre, Great Torrington
20th July 2024
The Beehive Theatre, Honiton
6th - 7th September 2024
The Playhouse Studio, Oxford
9th - 19th October 2024
Hen & Chickens Theatre, London
24th - 26th October 2024
The Barnfield Theatre, Exeter
Videos