Cast Set For DELAY at the Bristol Old Vic

Amanda Fawcett Productions Ltd and Bristol Old Vic have announced that the cast for DELAY will star Jyuddah Jaymes in the lead role of LIN. This marks a welcome homecoming for the actor who trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and previously appeared as AJ in Bristol Old Vic's critically acclaimed and multi-Award winning, CHOIR BOY (by Tarell-Alvin McCraney, directed by Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director, NANCY MEDINA). His TV and film credits include: THE BOYS IN THE BOAT (MGM), CRIMINAL (Netflix), HIJACK (Apple TV+).



Completing the cast in voice roles are critically-acclaimed actors Alex Lawther, (HAMLET (Robert Icke, The Armory New York), THE END OF THE F***ing WORLD (Channel 4/Netflix), STAR WARS: ANDOR (Disney+), THE IMITATION GAME), as the voice of SILAS - the lover left behind and Vera Chok (2:22 GHOST STORY, HOLLYOAKS (Channel 4)) as the voice of AUTO, the ship's AI-operating system and LIN's sole, on-board companion.



DELAY, a new play by Timothy X Atack, directed by Tanuja Amarasuriya will premiere at Bristol Old Vic from 19 June - 5 July. Tickets are on-sale now, listings and ticket information can be found here.

Lin, an astronaut, speeds towards a distant planet. He's on a pioneering mission to create a new home for humankind… but days for the astronaut are decades for the lover left behind.

An epic story of deep love and hope in the face of impossible odds - DELAY follows LIN on his solo-mission to another planet. LIN's only contact with the world he left behind is an exchange of voice messages with his lover, SILAS.

DELAY is a suspenseful, heart-wrenching yet hopeful drama about saying what you mean, and saying goodbye.

The play is part of Bristol Old Vic's commitment to championing South West creatives, featuring a world-class, creative team deeply rooted in the region. Writer Timothy X Atack is renowned for the multi-award-winning FOREST 404 (BBC Sounds) and HEARTWORM (Bruntwood Prize winner). Director Tanuja Amarasuriya, recipient of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, brings a visionary approach to the production.

DELAY's Director, Tanuja Amarasuriya said: “I'm super excited to be working with this fabulous cast to bring DELAY to life. It's a real testament to the beauty of this play, to the power of its writing, to the bittersweet romantic heart of this remarkable portrait of a relationship across the universe, that we've been able to bring together such a stellar cast.

I'm also extremely proud that so many of our team have roots in Bristol, including Jyuddah Jaymes, who trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Many of us - including me - have struggled to find opportunities to work in our home city. So when an opportunity does arise - as with this production - I'm thrilled that we can bring our full artistic ambition, with a world-class team, to create what I hope will be a gripping, moving, and extraordinary experience for audiences.”

Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director, NANCY MEDINA said: “We're excited to be co-producing DELAY as part of our commitment to bold new writing, proudly originating in the South West. It is important that Bristol artists get support to work in their home-city and it's important that the city can be a home for brilliant new work. We can't wait for our audiences to enjoy DELAY, brought to life by this impressive cast and team.”



Producer, Amanda Fawcett said: “I have wanted to start my own company for a long time and I can't think of a better project or partners to launch the company with. When I read DELAY, I just knew we had to find a way to get it to the stage - I can't wait for Bristol audiences (and beyond) to connect and yearn and fall in love with this queer, sci-fi epic.”

