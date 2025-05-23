Cast Set For DELAY at the Bristol Old Vic

Performances run 19 June - 5 July.
Amanda Fawcett Productions Ltd and Bristol Old Vic have announced that the cast for DELAY will star Jyuddah Jaymes in the lead role of LIN. This marks a welcome homecoming for the actor who trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and previously appeared as AJ in Bristol Old Vic's critically acclaimed and multi-Award winning, CHOIR BOY (by Tarell-Alvin McCraney, directed by Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director, NANCY MEDINA). His TV and film credits include: THE BOYS IN THE BOAT (MGM), CRIMINAL (Netflix), HIJACK (Apple TV+).
Completing the cast in voice roles are critically-acclaimed actors Alex Lawther, (HAMLET (Robert Icke, The Armory New York), THE END OF THE F***ing WORLD (Channel 4/Netflix), STAR WARS: ANDOR (Disney+), THE IMITATION GAME), as the voice of SILAS - the lover left behind and Vera Chok (2:22 GHOST STORY, HOLLYOAKS (Channel 4)) as the voice of AUTO, the ship's AI-operating system and LIN's sole, on-board companion.
DELAY, a new play by Timothy X Atack, directed by Tanuja Amarasuriya will premiere at Bristol Old Vic from 19 June - 5 July. Tickets are on-sale now, listings and ticket information can be found here.
Lin, an astronaut, speeds towards a distant planet. He's on a pioneering mission to create a new home for humankind… but days for the astronaut are decades for the lover left behind.
An epic story of deep love and hope in the face of impossible odds - DELAY follows LIN on his solo-mission to another planet. LIN's only contact with the world he left behind is an exchange of voice messages with his lover, SILAS.
DELAY is a suspenseful, heart-wrenching yet hopeful drama about saying what you mean, and saying goodbye.
The play is part of Bristol Old Vic's commitment to championing South West creatives, featuring a world-class, creative team deeply rooted in the region. Writer Timothy X Atack is renowned for the multi-award-winning FOREST 404 (BBC Sounds) and HEARTWORM (Bruntwood Prize winner). Director Tanuja Amarasuriya, recipient of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award, brings a visionary approach to the production.
DELAY's Director, Tanuja Amarasuriya said: “I'm super excited to be working with this fabulous cast to bring DELAY to life. It's a real testament to the beauty of this play, to the power of its writing, to the bittersweet romantic heart of this remarkable portrait of a relationship across the universe, that we've been able to bring together such a stellar cast.
I'm also extremely proud that so many of our team have roots in Bristol, including Jyuddah Jaymes, who trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Many of us - including me - have struggled to find opportunities to work in our home city. So when an opportunity does arise - as with this production - I'm thrilled that we can bring our full artistic ambition, with a world-class team, to create what I hope will be a gripping, moving, and extraordinary experience for audiences.”
Bristol Old Vic Artistic Director, NANCY MEDINA said: “We're excited to be co-producing DELAY as part of our commitment to bold new writing, proudly originating in the South West. It is important that Bristol artists get support to work in their home-city and it's important that the city can be a home for brilliant new work. We can't wait for our audiences to enjoy DELAY, brought to life by this impressive cast and team.”
Producer, Amanda Fawcett said: “I have wanted to start my own company for a long time and I can't think of a better project or partners to launch the company with. When I read DELAY, I just knew we had to find a way to get it to the stage - I can't wait for Bristol audiences (and beyond) to connect and yearn and fall in love with this queer, sci-fi epic.”
