Cast Announced for BOYS IN THE BUFF at the Drayton Arms Theatre

Casting is today announced for 'Boys in the Buff' and producers announce a second *Clothing

Optional* performance for everyone - including the audience - on Thursday 6 January after the first one completely sold out.



An alternative to a traditional pantomime, with adult themes, 'Boys in the Buff' will star Aaron Blackburn, Samuel Howe-Barrett, Louis van Leer, Aaron Wood and Katarina Zofia.



As Diana and her boys sing, dance and tell stories about self-confidence, body image, and society's unreasonably high expectations on our appearance, they share personal stories and dare each other to reveal more of themselves as the evening progresses. You will leave with an enhanced self-worth, a song in your heart and share a few laughs along the way.



Award-winning The Garden Theatre is to present 'Boys in the Buff' indoors at Christmas-themed Drayton Arms Theatre, 153 Old Brompton Road, London SW5 0LJ from 15 December 2021 to

9 January 2022.