Cast Announced For UK Tour of QUALITY STREET

The cast has been announced for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023. The popularity of J.M. Barrie's romantic comedy was such a sensation in its day that it gave its name to the UK's most loved chocolates: Quality Street™.

The lead, Phoebe Throssel, this time will be played by Calderdale's very own Paula Lane, who will be familiar to audiences for her 6 years in Coronation Street as Kylie Platt, as well as her work in Call The Midwife, Father Brown and Kinky Boots.

In a co-production with New Vic Theatre, Northern Broadsides is reviving their delectable production of Quality Street, stirring in a good helping of Yorkshire wit in a new version for 2023. This sweet and sumptuous show was created with a team of retired workers from the Halifax factory where Quality Street™ chocolates have been proudly made since 1936, wrapping the action in their witty and outrageous observations.

Two of the cast are returning from the orginal run: Alicia McKenzie (Small Island, National Theatre; Bleak Expectations, The Watermill Theatre) as Mary Willoughby / Lotte and Louisa-May Parker (Coronation Street, ITV; Sitcom Stories, Edinburgh Fringe) as Susan Throssel.

They are joined by Paula Lane (Coronation Street, ITV; Road, Oldham Coliseum), as heroine Phoebe Throssel, Jelani D'Aguilar (My Voice Was Heard But It Was Ignored, Red Ladder Theatre Company; Planet Caravan, People Zoo) as Fanny Willoughby / Isabella / Sandra, Alice Imelda (Stick Man, Freckle Productions; I Spie, The Telling) as Charlotte Parratt / Jo, Aron Julius (As You Like It, Northern Broadsides; A Christmas Carol and Love, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse) will be Captain Valentine Brown and Alex Moran (War Horse, National Theatre; A Clockwork Orange, Volcano) as Ensign Blades / Arthur / Brenda.

Jamie Smelt (Macca & Beth, Royal Court Liverpool; Ackley Bridge, Channel 4) is Recruiting Sergeant / Georgy / Lieutenant Spicer and Gilly Tompkins (Murder, Margaret & Me, Tilted Wig Productions; Gangsta Granny, National Tour and Garrick, West End) completes the cast as Patty / Barbara.

Laurie Sansom, director of Quality Street and Artistic Director / CEO of Northern Broadsides comments,

"It was heart-breaking to have to abandon this production in 2020 when it was being enjoyed by so many. We are thrilled to be working with our wonderful partners at New Vic Theatre to bring it back to stages up and down the country with a fantastically playful company. They capture the wit and wisdom of J.M. Barrie's delightfully comic creation, as well as the Halifax women who helped us make the original show. We can't wait to get it back on the road."

Theresa Heskins, Artistic Director of New Vic Theatre, comments,

"It is a real treat to be working with Northern Broadsides on Quality Street. We were eagerly anticipating the show in 2020 when it was cut short due to Covid, so we couldn't be happier that we're now collaborating in our workshops and rehearsal rooms once again on this delightful romantic comedy. We can't wait to finally be able to share it with our audiences after almost three years of waiting."

Phoebe Throssel runs a school for unruly children on Quality Street. Ten years after a tearful goodbye, her old flame returns from fighting Napoleon. But the look of disappointment on Captain Valentine's face when he greets an older, less glamorous Phoebe spurs the determined heroine to action, becoming the wild and sparkling Miss Livvy, a younger alter-ego who soon beguiles the clueless Captain. As their romance is rekindled, and Miss Livvy melts the Captain's heart, Phoebe must juggle both personas while trying to avoid scandalizing the town with her deception, or wrecking her future with the man she loves.

Quality Street will open in March at the New Vic Theatre and then visit Devonshire Park Theatre, Royal & Derngate, Richmond Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Leeds Playhouse, York Playhouse, Crucible Theatre, Hull Truck Theatre, Stephen Joseph Theatre, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Theatre by the Lake, Blackpool Grand Theatre and The Victoria Theatre, Halifax. The tour will conclude on World Chocolate Day.

Tour Dates

3rd March - 25th March New Vic Theatre

Etruria Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, ST5 0JG https://www.newvictheatre.org.uk/productions/quality-street-2/

29th March - 1st April Devonshire Park Theatre

The Point, College Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4J https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/qualitystreet

4th - 8th April Royal & Derngate

19-21 Guildhall Rd, Northampton, NN1 1DP

https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/quality-street/

12th April - 15th April Richmond Theatre

The Green, Richmond, TW9 1QJ

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/quality-street/richmond-theatre/

25th April - 6th May Octagon Theatre Bolton

Howell Croft South, Bolton, BL1 1SB

https://octagonbolton.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/quality-street/

10th - 13th May Leeds Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7UP https://leedsplayhouse.org.uk/events/quality-street-2/

16th - 20th May York Theatre Royal

St. Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD https://www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/show/quality-street/

25th May - 27th May Crucible Theatre

55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 1DA

https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/quality-street

31st May - 3rd June Hull Truck Theatre

50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/drama/quality-street

6th - 10th June Stephen Joseph Theatre

Westborough, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 1JW

https://sjt.uk.com/events/northern-broadquality-street

13th - 17th June Yvonne Arnaud Theatre

Millbrook, Guildford, GU1 3UX

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/quality-street

20th - 24th June Theatre by the Lake

Lakeside, Keswick, CA12 5DJ https://www.theatrebythelake.com/event/quality-street/

27th June - 1st July Blackpool Grand Theatre

33 Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 1HT https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/quality-street

4th - 7th July The Victoria Theatre

Fountain Street, Halifax, HX1 1BP

https://www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on/quality-street-jm-barrie