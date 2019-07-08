Cast Announced For New Thriller SKIN IN THE GAME From Writer Paul Westwood

Charlie Allen, Kathryn O'Reilly, Paul Westwood and David Whitworth join the cast for Skin in the Game which begins rehearsals today.

Set in Birmingham, this taught new thriller opens the door on an inner-city family in turmoil. With Dad in a care home, estranged siblings Danny, Michelle and Jamie struggle to pay the bills, or even have a conversation, a situation made worse by the fact that the family flat isn't selling. Lifting the lid on gambling addiction and living on the edges of society, Skin in the Game confronts what happens when you lie to those who know you best.

Charlie Allen will play Danny. Charlie is a graduate of Rose Bruford College and has worked extensively across film, TV and theatre. Recently, he's been seen in the ABC series Whiskey Cavalier, the National Theatre's Home, I'm Darling (West End and Tour) and The Albatross 3rd & Main (Park Theatre). He won Best Male Lead, Brighton Fringe 2012 and was the recipient of the Outstanding Theatre Award, Brighton Fringe 2013. Notable film credits include Brothers of War and Brighton Rock. Charlie has recently completed his first short film as a writer and actor, Last Respects.

Kathryn O'Reilly will play Michelle. Kathryn trained at LAMDA and her stage credits include Close Quarter (Sheffield Crucible), A View From Islington North (Arts Theatre), and for Out of Joint Our Country's Good (Bolton Octagon, St James Theatre and international tour), Andersen's English (Hampstead Theatre and Tour) and Mixed Up North (Bolton Octagon, Wilton's Music Hall and Tour). Her film and TV work includes Call The Midwife, Holby City, Doctors, Grantchester and Lewis.

Paul Westwood will play Jamie. Graduating from Guildhall School of music and Drama, Paul has most recently been seen on stage in Lazarus (King's Cross Theatre) and King Charles III (Tour), on TV in McMafia and Da Vinci's Demons, and on film in Us and Them. Skin in the Game marks Paul's full-length debut as a playwright.

David Whitworth joins the company as Philip having recently been seen on stage in Classical Studies (Arcola), A Day By The Sea (Southwark Playhouse), French Without Tears (Orange Tree and English Touring Theatre), Pride and Prejudice, Romeo and Juliet, Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing (all Regent's Park) and London Assurance (National Theatre).

The production will be directed by Clemmie Reynolds. Clemmie's recent credits include Associate Director on Olivier-nominated Witness for the Prosecution (London County Hall) and Assistant Director on Switzerland (Ambassadors Theatre). Clemmie was formerly Artistic Director of the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis, and set up and led BurntOut Theatre. She is currently developing a new musical/opera with composer Andrew Dickson and writer Patrick Barlow.

Skin in the Game will preview at Greenwich Theatre, London and Stantonbury before heading to Birmingham where it will play at Birmingham Festival (25 - 28 July) and head on a community tour of the city.

The production then returns to Greenwich for a local community tour before closing the 40th anniversary summer season at The Old Red Lion, London for a run between 20 August - 15 September.

Box Office: 0333 012 4963 or online www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk





