Cast Announced For AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visiting Theatre Royal Brighton January 2024

By: Jul. 20, 2023

Full casting is announced for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller And Then There Were None. The show tours to Brighton next January, playing Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 January 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

 

The full cast are Bob Barrett (Holby City, Propeller West End and UK Tour) as Doctor Armstrong, Joseph Beattie (Hex and Silent Witness) as Philip Lombard, Oliver Clayton (National Youth Theatre and The Play That Goes Wrong) as Anthony Marston, Jeffery Kissoon (National Theatre and Complicite, Allelujah!) as General Mackenzie, Andrew Lancel (National tours, West End and Coronation Street) as William Blore, Nicola May-Taylor (Rutherford And Son) as Jane Pinchbeck, Louise McNulty as Understudy, Katy Stephens (RSC, Globe and London's Burning) as Emily Brent, Lucy Tregear (The Country Wife) as Georgina Rogers, Sophie Walter (The Girl On The Train) as Vera Claythorne, Matt Weyland (Witness For The Prosecution) as Narracott/Understudy, and David Yelland (Poirot, Foyle's War and The Crown) as Judge Wargrave.

 

And Then There Were None will open at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 7 September, with Press Night on 13 September and will run until 16 September 2023 before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour, gripping audiences up and down the country into 2024.

 

This brand-new production has been reinvented for the 21st century, directed by the renowned Lucy Bailey (Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution – now in its 6th successful year and Love From A Stranger; Dial M for Murder; Baby Doll; Titus Andronicus and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel).

 

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a terrible storm cuts them off from the mainland, and with their hosts mysteriously absent, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear, as secrets from their past come back to haunt each and every one of them.

 

And Then There Were None is not only Agatha Christie's most read work, but also the best-selling crime novel of all time. Selling over a 100 million copies worldwide since its first publication in 1939.

 

In recent years there have been several high profile fresh and modern takes on Agatha Christie's best loved titles in film, television, and on stage across the UK; all proving the enduring popularity and modern relevance of her work with global audiences.

 

Following her hugely successful production of Witness for the Prosecution, director Lucy Bailey returns with UK Theatre Award-winning set and costume designer Mike Britton, lighting designer Chris Davey and sound designer and composer Elizabeth Purnell, to direct this bold and exciting reinvention of Christie's greatest murder mystery. Casting is by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, the assistant director will be Victoria Gartner, fight direction by Renny Krupinski and movement direction by Ayse Tashkiran.

 

General Management for the tour is by Rich Jones with Production Management by Setting Line Production Management. The Stage Management Team will be Sian Wiggins, William Buckenham, Sara-Jayne Smith and Lewis Mote with Wardrobe headed by Natasha Hancock.

And Then There Were None plays Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 9 to Saturday 13 January 2024. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.




Recommended For You