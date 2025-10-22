Cast And Creative Team Announced For HOW DOES SANTA GO DOWN THE CHIMNEY? At Unicorn Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unicorn Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?, adapted from Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen’s picture book. The production runs from November 15, 2025, through January 3, 2026, with press performances on Wednesday, November 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A co-production with Told by an Idiot, the show marks the Unicorn’s first collaboration with the acclaimed company, known as “one of the jewels of left-field British theatre” (The Guardian). Adapted and directed by Told by an Idiot’s Co-founder and Artistic Director Paul Hunter, the production blends physical comedy, live music, and anarchic humor in a family-friendly reimagining of Barnett and Klassen’s offbeat holiday story.

The cast features Giulia Innocenti (Wuthering Heights UK tour; A Woman Walks Into a Bank, Theatre503), Frida Cæcilia Rødbroe (Twelfth Night, Tabard Theatre; Regn Med Mere Sol, Bornholm Sommerrevy), who also serves as composer, Mikey Ureta (Groove On Down The Road, Queen Elizabeth Hall; Into The Hoods: Remixed, Peacock Theatre) as both performer and choreographer, and Nathan Queeley-Dennis (Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, Royal Court; As You Like It, @sohoplace). Anna Blackburn (Pride & Prejudice (Sort Of), Vienna’s English Theatre; Sister Boniface, BBC) joins as Assistant Director and Understudy.

Design is by Sonya Smullen, winner of the 2025 Naomi Wilkinson Award for Stage Design, with lighting by Sarah Readman, sound design by Esther Kehinde Ajayi, puppetry direction by Rachel Leonard, and choreography by Ureta.

Established in 2019 in memory of the late theatre designer Naomi Wilkinson, the award supporting Smullen’s work recognizes emerging designers with bold visual imagination and is supported by the Charles Mason and Naomi Wilkinson Foundation and AHA Talent.

A Unicorn Theatre and Told by an Idiot production.