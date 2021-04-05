Cardiff's LIVE UNDER THE STARS Festival Announces New Dates For Summer 2021

Music and theatre lovers in South Wales will be delighted to hear that producers of Cardiff's Live Under the Stars have secured new dates for their inaugural live music and theatre attraction at Cardiff Castle this year. The event is now confirmed to take place from 2 - 11 August 2021.

After being forced to delay their opening festival due to the winter lockdown, the producers of Live Under the Stars have now announced new dates for their series of live theatre and music events from the original date of March 2021 to August 2021.

Live Under the Stars producers believe that being outdoors, whilst continuing to employ social distancing and rigid hygiene measures, will be the safest and most appropriate way to present live entertainment until theatres can safely and viably open their doors again. The revamped Live Under the Stars programme will open on Monday 2 August 2021 with Only Men Aloud, Wales favourite male choral group, and culminate on Wednesday 11 August 2021 with a gala finale entitled Bring Them Home, showcasing the brilliance of Welsh talent that have been employed worldwide in musical theatre.

For many artists performing as part of Live Under the Stars this will be their first professional performance for over a year due to the pandemic.

The covered stage and all-seated arena, which is currently expected to house 500 attendees, will be arranged to comply with the current government safety guidelines so that families can buy tickets for their household or support bubble.

Richard Perry, Director of Live Under the Stars said, "With the summer looking the most likely when we should plan this type of event, we have continued to maintain our sensible approach of ensuring a great time is had by all, whilst ensuring the outdoor space at the castle is configured in such a way that we can maintain the safe space between our audience members. Whilst we have had to move our production of Sleeping Beauty with Sophie Evans and Mike Doyle back to May 2022, all tickets purchased to date remain valid, we are delighted to be working with Black Rat Productions to present the family favourite, Pinocchio. We will continue to offer the eclectic mix of music from Motown to Musicals to Abba during our shortened period of residence in the Cardiff Castle in August."

Every performance of Live Under the Stars is full seated. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/ and are fully refundable if public health circumstances dictate. Live Under the Stars are delighted to appoint Shelter Cymru as their official charity partner.

Live Under the Stars will run from Monday 2 August to Wednesday 11 August 2021, with performances of Pinocchio running on various dates throughout the run.