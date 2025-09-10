Calixto Bieito's CARMEN Will Return to ENO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Renowned Spanish theatre director Calixto Bieito's fiery Carmen will return to English National Opera (ENO) this autumn, in its fourth revival since it was first staged to acclaim in 2012. This production relocates the action of Bizet's nineteenth-century original to 1970s Spain, during the dying days of Franco's oppressive regime.

A searing depiction of a rebellious woman in a man's world, Georges Bizet's Carmen shook the set off a bomb in the genteel world of Paris when it premiered 1875, and remains one of the most popular operas ever written. Bursting with some of opera's most memorable melodies, his Spanish-inflected score includes iconic numbers such as Carmen's seductive ‘Habanera' and Escamillo's ‘Toreador song'.

Bizet's mesmerising score comes to life under the baton of two exciting young female conductors, Clelia Cafiero and Olivia Clarke, both rising stars in the opera world who give their contemporary interpretation of this much-loved classic.

Leading the award-winning Orchestra and Chorus of ENO are two talented female conductors. Conducting performances on 8, 11, 15, 17 and 23 October is Clelia Cafiero, who returns to the Coliseum following her acclaimed ENO debut conducting 2024's La bohème. The Neapolitan conductor currently serves as Principal Guest Conductor at the Opéra de Tours.

Taking up the baton for the 25, 29, 31 October and 3 & 5 November performances is British-Irish conductor Olivia Clarke, former ENO Mackerras Conducting Fellow and Assistant Conductor at the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. Clarke has recently been named a BBC Music magazine Rising Star and ‘name to watch' by the Observer.

One of the world's most sought-after opera directors, Calixto Bieito is known for his radical reinterpretations of classic operas and plays. He has previously directed ENO productions of Don Giovanni (2001), A Masked Ball (2002), Fidelio (2013) and The Force of Destiny (2015), and has been Artistic Director at the Teatro Arriaga, Bilbao since 2017.

Bieto's acclaimed staging, previously lauded as ‘spectacular' (The Stage), returns to the London Coliseum under the guidance of Revival Director Jamie Manton, twice Olivier Award-nominated for his ENO productions of The Cunning Little Vixen and Paul Bunyan, alongside Fight and Intimacy Director Haruka Kuroda.



In the title role of Carmen is Irish mezzo-soprano Niamh O'Sullivan, who has been praised for her ‘bewitchingly beautiful, dark vibrant voice' (Süddeutsche Zeitung). A BBC New Generation Artist 2023-25 and former member of the prestigious Bayerische Staatsoper Munich (2016-2018), she made her ENO debut during its 2022-23 season as Mercédès in this production of Carmen, and also covered the title role. Recent career highlights include performing in Barrie Kosky's 2023 production of Das Rheingold at the Royal Opera House.

Opposite her as Carmen's obsessive lover Don José is former ENO Harewood Artist and rising star tenor John Findon. He has appeared in numerous ENO productions including Janáček's Jenůfa, in which The Stage praised his ‘big, bold singing'. Findon, a 2017 Jerwood Young Artist at Glyndebourne, covered the role of Don José in its Festival 2024 production of Carmen.

Hong Kong-born, UK-based baritone Freddie Tong returns to the Coliseum to take on the role of Don José's commanding officer, Zuniga. Tong, who has carved out a reputation as a leading singing-actor of both traditional buffo characters and dramatic bass-baritone roles, has appeared in ENO productions including Rigoletto and La traviata, in which his performance ‘stood out' (Bachtrack).

Making her role debut this season as the dutiful Micaëla, moral counterpart to Carmen, is Irish soprano and Harewood Artist Ava Dodd. Dodd has recently been announced as one of Classic FM's 2025 Rising Stars, recognising ‘30 musicians under 30 who are evolving the classical music landscape'.

The role of Escamillo, bullfighter and rival for Carmen's affections, is played by distinguished American bass-baritone Cory McGee, making his UK and role debut. McGee has performed extensively in the US; recent career highlights include the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni for Wolf Trap Opera, and Opera Philadelphia and New Orleans Opera, where he drew praise for his ‘most powerful vocal and dramatic performance' (Opera News).

Joining them as Dancairo, smuggler and leader of the band of outlaws, is emerging British-Irish baritone Patrick Alexander Keefe. He joined ENO as a Harewood Artist for the 2023-24 season and was the winner of Glyndebourne's John Christie Award in 2022. Also making his ENO debut this autumn in the role of Remendado, another member of the band of smugglers that Carmen joins, is talented Welsh tenor Osian Wyn Bowen.

The roles of Carmen's friends, Frasquita and Mercédès, are sung by UK-based soprano and mezzo-soprano Harriet Eyley and Siân Griffiths respectively.

Completing the cast is prize-winning baritone Jolyon Loy making his role debut as Moralès, a corporal in the dragoons alongside Don José. Loy has been praised by The Times and Opera magazine for his ‘suave lyricism' and ‘powerful, commanding presence'.

The principal cast will be joined on stage by the Chorus of ENO. The Children's Chorus, formed of 22 pupils from Marlborough Primary School, a state primary in South Kensington, have been cast through an ENO Engage school partnership with London West Music Hub.

Set design for Carmen is by Alfons Flores, with costumes designed by Mercè Paloma. Bruno Poet is the production's Lighting Designer (with Marc Rosette as the Revival Light Designer) and Haruka Kuroda is the Intimacy and Fight Director. The translation is by Christopher Cowell.