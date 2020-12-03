COVID-Safe Drive-In Theater Will Open in Manchester in Spring 2021

A new COVID-safe drive-in theater is set to come to Manchester next year, Manchester Evening News reports.

The DriveINSIDE theatre was set to open this autumn, but postponed its launch due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. It plans s to create 1000 jobs for the region.

The new venue is now set to open next spring at the Trafford Centre and will be permitted to operate even in Tier 3 restrictions.

All theatre-goers will be guided to dedicated, isolated areas to enjoy the productions. Each booking will be given its own parking space and adjacent viewing area. Patrons will be allowed to leave their vehicles on the driver's side, and social distancing will be enforced.

Shows are set to begin in March, and creators Beyond Theatre plan to host more than 30 productions.

Read more on Manchester Evening News and learn more at https://driveinside.co.uk/.

