CONNECT2YOU Launches, Bringing Live Performances to Care Homes

West End stars and some of the UK's most talented stage and screen artists will perform to care home residents!

Starting this month, West End stars and some of the UK's most talented stage and screen artists will perform to care home residents through Connect2you, a campaign which provides COVID safe bespoke live performances ensuring that the 'Show Will Go On' for members of the community across the UK who have been hardest hit by COVID 19 Pandemic.

Care homes are one of the sectors hit hardest by Covid-19 with many cut off from their loved ones to keep them safe. Connect2you is bringing a little magic to their doorsteps with live outdoor shows from self-contained solar powered stage vehicles of differing sizes to fit small or large spaces, where performances will always be from a safe distance.

Conceived during the pandemic, Connect2you's goal is to lift spirits and connect people with song, joy and laughter by bringing live entertainment to their doorsteps; whilst offering many talented artists who usually appear in West End shows, tours, pantomimes and concerts the opportunity to perform.

Following a hugely successful pilot in September at Gold Care Homes - Acton Care Centre, where Connect2you brought joy and delight to the faces of the residents and care workers, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback, The Fremantle Trust Care Homes are hosting a series of performances starting later this month kicking off the official launch of Connect2you.

Lisa Denning founder of Connect2you says "We want to take our shows to people of all ages across the UK who are shielding, vulnerable, isolated, or are not able to access the 'new' wave of on-line entertainment, whilst giving talented professional artists the opportunity to perform and be paid.

We will visit care homes, hospitals, hospices, respite centres, day centres, homeless shelters, food banks and more to reach out to people and communities of all ages who will benefit live outdoor shows especially created for each audience to include music, comedy, 'celebrity anecdotes' and individual segments and video messages. We know that specific songs not only give pleasure to all but can be invaluable for dementia sufferers".

Connect2you will continue to operate through the winter, but if the weather is too severe or an area goes into total lockdown, the show will be rescheduled for the first available opportunity.

Audiences in care homes, hospitals, hospices or sheltered accommodation will be able to see and hear the live performances through open doors and windows and if they can't be outside and live feeds can be facilitated to screens inside, plus the show can also be streamed to friends and family in their own homes too.

During the Christmas season Connect2you will include carol singing, mini panto sketches and Father Christmas with his elves to add extra seasonal cheer up and down the country including children's hospitals.

Companies can get involved by sponsoring live shows in the social care sectors, donating goods and by booking Connect2you for their staff or customers to enjoy.

Connect2You relies on donations and partners to help this important work happen. There are many ways you can get involved with Connect2you to find out more visit www.connect2you.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@connect2_you Instagram @conn.ect2you Facebook @ Connect2You and Linked In to make a donation click here

