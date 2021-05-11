COME BACK HOME Will Be Performed at the Darlington Hippodrome in June

A local north east theatre company will herald the return of live theatre with a specially devised, socially distanced 'Come Back Home' musical theatre concert at Darlington Hippodrome in June.

Following one of the most difficult periods for theatres worldwide there are glimmers of hope for a return to normality just around the corner.

Having been just five weeks away from opening night of a show back in March 2020, Darlington Operatic Society are now poised to be the first to bring live theatre back to Darlington Hippodrome with a specially conceived concert they are calling their Come Back Home show.

Audiences are promised over two hours of musical theatre hit after hit with a fusion of live performance and video projection following all the social distancing guidelines for performance currently in place. The show will feature songs from the likes of Les Miserables, Cabaret, Dear Evan Hansen, The Book of Mormon, Six, The Bodyguard and many, many more.

Spokesman Julian Cound said "We have been working on this production since September of 2020 - we originally hoped we could present it in December last year but the third lockdown put a halt to that. We are in a great position to be one of the first companies to bring the thrill and joy of live theatre to Darlington audiences in a safe atmosphere."

Julian continued "Come Back Home will run for just six performances from Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 June to a socially distanced auditorium. Almost a quarter of the tickets have already been snapped up and we have only been on sale for a couple of weeks so it would be advisable to book early. We are so grateful to Creative Darlington and Darlington For Culture for their financial assistance with this production."

Come Back Home runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Thursday 24 to Sunday 27 June with matinee performances on the Saturday and Sunday.

To book call the Darlington Hippodrome Box Office on 01325 405405 or book online at www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk