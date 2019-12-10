CHLOE AND THE COLOUR CATCHER Will Embark on UK Tour

Chloe lives in a world with only one colour, a world that is completely grey. But at night, when she's wrapped up tight, her dreams are colourful and bright. Transforming stages around the UK into a vibrant world of colour and rhyme, join Chloe on her courageous journey to unleash all seven shades of the rainbow in this extraordinary and wholly original tale of bravery, self-expression and fighting for what your heart knows to be true. Ad Infinitum's first full length show for children, Chloe and the Colour Catcher is a call to arms for young activists and future world-changers to speak out against what's wrong and to celebrate their differences.

Chloe and the Colour Catcher premiered at Bristol Old Vic in 2018, and will tour venues up and down the country including a weeklong run at the Lyric Hammersmith over Easter.

In a dull and grey world, Chloe dreams in colour. Unable to contain her imaginative thoughts, Chloe tells of the vast blue seas, lush green jungly-trees and golden yellow sands she's seen. But, hushed at once by her parents, Chloe is warned to keep such thoughts at bay - for Her Greynesty The Colour Catcher is out to wash all trace of colour away.

Nir Paldi said of Chloe and the Colour Catcher "We are all born into an environment that is not of our choosing. An environment that then becomes all we know to be true. Some of us fit perfectly into the reality we were born into. Others question the world around them and challenge it with curiosity. Chloe is one of those who questions. She wants to understand how she can make the world around her fairer. I hope you find young Chloe inspiring in her curiosity and fighting spirit, as she embarks on a battle for endless diversity, freedom, originality and imagination."

Ad Infinitum is an international ensemble based in Bristol, developing new and original theatre. Founded in 2007, Ad Infinitum is led by Co-Artistic Directors, Nir Paldi and George Mann. They create shape-shifting socio-political theatre to provoke, move and inspire through innovative storytelling and bold experimental styles. Ad Infinitum's theatre draws upon the power of the body, engages audiences with urgent issues, and ignites passionate debate. Previous shows include Extraordinary Wall of Silence , No Kids, Translunar Paradise, Odyssey, Bucket List, Light, and Ballad of the Burning Star. Ad Infinitum is Associate Artist at Bristol Old Vic and The North Wall. They are Associate Artist Alumni at the Bush Theatre (2011-2013), The Lowry (2011-2017) and Redbridge Drama Centre (2009-2017).Their work has won awards at the Edinburgh Fringe (including Spirit of the Fringe and multiple Stage Awards), across the UK (including the Argus Angel Award), and many awards internationally.

Tour Dates

15 Feb The North Wall, Oxford

South Parade, Oxford OX2 7JN

11:00 & 14:00

www.thenorthwall.com | 01865 319450

16 Feb Nottingham Lakeside Arts

University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

13:30

www.lakesidearts.org.uk | 0115 846 7777

17 Feb Exeter Phoenix, Exeter

Exeter Phoenix, Bradninch Place, Gandy Street, Exeter, EX4 3LS

14:00

www.exeterphoenix.org.uk | 01392 667080

18 Feb Norden Farm, Maidenhead

Altwood Rd, Maidenhead, West Berkshire SL6 4PF

14:00

www.norden.farm | 01628 788997

19 - 20 Feb Corn Exchange Newbury

Market Pl, Newbury, West Berkshire RG14 5BD

11:00 & 13:00

www.cornexchangenew.com | 0845 5218 218

21 Feb Luton Feb Fest

The Library Theatre

Luton Central Library,St George's Square,Luton,LU1 2NG

14:30

www.culturetrust.com/venues/luton-library-theatre | 01582 878100

23 Feb The Garage, Norwich

14 Chapel Field N, Norwich, Norfolk NR2 1NY

14:30

www.thegarage.org.uk | 01603 598646

26 - 27 Feb Theatr Clwyd

Raikes Ln, Mold CH7 1YA

26th 13:30 & 16:30 | 27th 10:30 & 13:30

www.theatrclwyd.com | 01352 344101

15 Mar Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX

11:30 & 14:30

www.junction.co.uk | 01223 511511

7 - 11 Apr Lyric Hammersmith

Lyric Square, King St, Hammersmith, London W6 0QL

11:00 & 13:00

Lyric.co.uk | 020 8741 6850

16th Apr Arts at Stowe

Stowe School, Stowe, Buckingham MK18 5EH

Time TBC

stowe.co.uk/school/news/arts-at-stowe | 01280 818000

19 - 21 Apr The Civic, Barnsley

Hanson St, Barnsley, South Yorkshire S70 2HZ

19th 14:30 | 20th and 21st 10:00 & 13:00

www.barnsleycivic.co.uk | 01226 327000





