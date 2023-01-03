Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month

Performances run 9 February - 5 March.

Jan. 03, 2023  

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month

The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February running until 05 March following a Christmas season at Leeds playhouse.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical tells the devilishly delicious tale of young golden ticket winner Charlie Bucket and the mysterious confectionary wizard Willy Wonka.

Gareth Snook stars as 'Willy Wonka' alongside Kazmin Borrer as 'Veruca Salt', Teddy Hinde as 'Mike Teavee', Marisha Morgan as 'Violet Beauregarde' and Robin Simoes da Silva as 'Augustus Gloop'. The young actors playing 'Charlie Bucket' on tour will be announced soon.

They join Michael D'Cruze as 'Grandpa Joe', Christopher Howell as 'Grandpa George', Kate Milner Evans as 'Grandma Josephine', Julie Mullins as 'Grandma Georgina' and Leonie Spilsbury as 'Mrs Bucket'.

The cast is completed by Lydia Bradd, Darcie Brown, Josh Donovan, Ewan Gillies, Lucy Hutchinson, Patrick King, Jodie Knight, Jonathan Macdonald, Victoria Nicol, Katherine Picar, Lewis Rae, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Ty-Reece Stewart and Natasha Volley.

Featuring memorable songs from the iconic 1970s film including 'The Candy Man', 'Pure Imagination' and 'I've Got a Golden Ticket' as well as a host of new numbers by the multi award-winning composer and lyricist of Hairspray and Mary Poppins Returns, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman this sensational musical is choc-full of fantastical treats to dazzle your senses taking you to a world of pure imagination.

When Charlie wins a golden ticket to the weird and wonderful Wonka Chocolate Factory, it's a chance of a lifetime to feast on the sweets they've always dreamed of. But beyond the gates astonishment awaits, as down the sugary corridors and amongst the incredible and edible delights, the five lucky winners discover not everything is as sweet as it seems.

Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film, Charlie and Chocolate Factory - The Musical has a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Mark Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

It is directed by James Brining, musical supervision and orchestrations are by David Shrubsole, set and costume design is by Simon Higlett, with choreography by Emily Jane Boyle. Musical direction is by Ellen Campbell, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Mike Walker, video design by Simon Wainwright and illusions by Chris Fisher.

The Leeds Playhouse production of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical is produced by Neal Street Productions & Playful Productions.

Book your tickets at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes*

*Fees may apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company's access charge




Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand Photo
Full Casting Announced For MAMMA MIA! at Wolverhampton Grand
Full casting has been announced for the 2023 dates of the UK & International Tour of the sensational feel-good musical MAMMA MIA! With the new cast giving their first performance at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this month from Tuesday 17 January.
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month Photo
BLOW DOWN Comes to Leeds Playhouse Next Month
A funny and poignant new play exploring the impact of the iconic cooling towers at Ferrybridge Power Station on the lives of the people who lived and worked beneath them is opening at Leeds Playhouse on 3-11 February before heading out on tour across Yorkshire and the North East.
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Photo
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH Photo
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH
After the pandemic torpedoed his debut tour, comedian and actor Robin Morgan (Mock The Week, The News Quiz, The Now Show and This England) is back with a new show, Snip Snip, B*tch.

More Hot Stories For You


The Nottingham Playhouse Announces Casting For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPOThe Nottingham Playhouse Announces Casting For The World Premiere Of THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO
January 3, 2023

Nottingham Playhouse, in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, announced the full cast of the world premiere of Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler's stage adapation of Christy Lefteri's gripping best selling novel, The Beekeeper of Aleppo. 
Everyman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The ClownEveryman Theatre Cheltenham to Present MOTHER GOOSE Pantomime in 2023 Starring Tweedy The Clown
January 3, 2023

The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, has announced the title of its 2023 pantomime, along with the return of a local panto favourite, following the success of its current production, Dick Whittington and His Cat Tweedy, which many are calling the theatre's 'biggest and best pantomime to date'.
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next MonthCHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month
January 3, 2023

The West End and Broadway smash hit Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - The Musical UK tour opens at Milton Keynes Theatre on 9 February running until 05 March  following a Christmas season at Leeds playhouse.
Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCHRobin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH
January 3, 2023

After the pandemic torpedoed his debut tour, comedian and actor Robin Morgan (Mock The Week, The News Quiz, The Now Show and This England) is back with a new show, Snip Snip, B*tch.
John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theatre's 10th BirthdayJohn Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theatre's 10th Birthday
January 3, 2023

Yorkshire touring theatre company, the John Godber Company is bringing John Godber's iconic Yorkshire play 'Bouncers' to CAST in Doncaster as a part of the theatre's 10th Birthday celebrations this January, and then touring the North of England throughout the Spring!
share