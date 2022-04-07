British Youth Music Theatre to Present HOT WHEELS

Girl power at its best. Get ready for the grand slam and believe in the team. If you have a clear mind and a strong will, you can't lose. On the track they are invincible, unstoppable and ferocious in their attack. This is roller derby, the perfect escape. But sometimes winning isn't the most important thing. From an exceptional young company of emerging performing talent, comes an extraordinarily empowering new musical featuring a fearless all-female cast. Daring movement, spectacular harmonies and ensemble work - on rollerskates! Starlight express this is not.

Writer and director Ellie Jones has combined theatre-based work with a wide range of critically acclaimed site-specific productions. These include The New World Order - based on some of Pinter's short plays - at the Brighton Festival and at the Barbican Bite Festival, The Erpingham Camp by Joe Orton on Brighton Pier (both of these for Hydrocracker Theatre Company), As You Like It at Arundel Festival and A Christmas Carol, under the arches at Southwark Playhouse where she was Artistic Director from 2007-2010. She was Associate Director at Sheffield during Samuel West's reign where she first directed Finn Kennedy's How to Disappear Completely and Never Be Found, later revived at Southwark Playhouse to great critical acclaim. She also directed a Sheffield tour of The Elephant Man. Other productions include: Macbeth (RSC), Invincible (St James Theatre) which was nominated for Best Ensemble and Best Director at the Off West End Awards, Once We Were Mothers, Strange Orchestra and Man of Letters by Tim Firth (all Orange Tree Theatre, Richmond), Daisy Pulls It Off (Sherman, Cardiff), God of Carnage (National tour), Tanzi Libre (Southwark Playhouse) Romeo & Juliet, The Tempest and The Importance Of Being Earnest (New Wolsey, Ipswich), The BFG (Derby Live) and According to Brian Haw for YMT. Ellie joined the team of writer/directors creating short musical film, Vanishing Point, Miss Interpreted and Dirty Stop Outs and Adventure in Space for the Looping The Loop Festival. Ellie is a regional producer for BAC's Collaborative Touring Network and also runs the street theatre company Melon Twisters who bring their own brand of madness to the streets of Kent. Ellie's more recent credits include: #chipshopthemusical (Freedom Studios) and Invincible (Orange Tree Richmond and St James London).

Talking about Hot Wheels Ellie said, "I wanted to create an empowering show for women and girls. I chose roller derby because it is a body-positive, kick-ass feminist sport that encourages women to take up space, be part of a supportive and inclusive sisterhood and be their own hero. This is a game full of strong, powerful athletes... that just happen to also enjoy wearing sassy outfits and creating bad-ass nicknames."

British Youth Music Theatre (BYMT) is the leading musical theatre company for young people, working across the UK and Ireland with West End professionals to offer unique opportunities and high-quality training. Since 2003 they have trained over 8,000 young people, with alumni including Ed SHeeran, Sam Smith, Lauren Samuels, Charlotte Ritchie, Jack Bence, Lucy Griffiths, Luke McCall, and Bradley Jaden.

Running Time: 80 mins

Company information

Concept, Book & Direction: Ellie Jones Music & Lyrics: Ella Grace

Additional Music: Lee Freeman Musical Director: Lee Freeman

Choreographer: Alicia Frost

Performance Details:

23 - 24 April 2022

Square Chapel Arts Centre 10 Square Rd Halifax HX1 1QG

Sat 23 Apr: 5pm and 8pm, Sun 24 Apr: 2pm

£5- £15 | squarechapel.co.uk/shows/hot-wheels | 0343 208 6016