British Pantomime Academy To Visit Schools

The Pantomimes have been written for a 2020 audience and have taken into consideration some of the challenges children have had to face this year.

With trips to theatres hanging in the balance for many for this years panto season the British Pantomime Academy is working hard to take the show on the road and, providing lockdown restrictions allow, will be bringing some COVID safe Christmas magic to youngsters in schools across the UK.

The British Pantomime Academy who were created in 2019 to offer students of all ages workshop and learning opportunities with leading pantomime stars and creatives, will bring to life the two of the most loved Christmas tales of all, Cinderella and Aladdin, in hour long performances to schools across the UK. The pantomimes which will feature four professional performers will contain all of your favourite traditional panto ingredients, with lots of magic, sparkle and adventure and even a surprise cameo from a school teacher!

Kev Orkian Founder of The BPA tells us "We are passionate about pantomime and have been working hard as a team to see what we can do to keep this magical tradition alive this year. 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, not least the children who have had their lives and routines disrupted and a lot of simple pleasures taken away in the blink of an eye. We know what a rewarding, fun and engaging experience pantomime provides for children and want to continue to make this experience possible and bring them some happiness for Christmas , keeping the spirit of pantomime alive in schools across the UK. "

The British Pantomime Academy is planning to visit schools in December following the proposed lift on lockdown restrictions on 02 December but aims to be flexible and has built in contingency plans to reschedule any bookings into the New Year should they need to.

Kev continues " Although we are still forging ahead for Christmas we have made a commitment to any school that we visit that, should restrictions stop our visit, will we come back at no extra cost in 2021. Be it a New Years panto, an Easter panto or whenever! We will bring fun and laughter to school children of all ages"

You can find out more about the British Pantomime academy schools pantos at www.britishpantomimeacademy.com

