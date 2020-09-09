British Museum Exhibition Tickets Now on Sale

These are the first temporary exhibitions the Museum has held since it reopened.

Today the British Museum released tickets to the upcoming major autumn exhibitions Tantra: enlightenment to revolution and the Citi exhibition Arctic: culture and climate. Both exhibitions were delayed from earlier in the year due to lockdown, and both will have extended runs to allow more people to see them. These are the first temporary exhibitions the Museum has held since it reopened.

Tantra: enlightenment to revolution, opening on 24 September 2020, will be the first major exhibition in the UK focusing on the history of Tantra and its global impact. The exhibition will demonstrate that from its inception, Tantra has challenged political, sexual and gender norms around the world. Book tickets for Tantra here.

The Citi exhibition Arctic: culture and climate, opening 22 October 2020, is the first major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous Peoples, through the lens of climate change and weather. It will bring together the largest and most diverse circumpolar collection ever displayed in the UK. Book tickets for Arctic here.

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and staff:

- reduced capacity to assist social distancing

- timed ticketing for members as well as those purchasing tickets

- a one way route around each show

- hand sanitiser provided

- increased cleaning

- reduced touch points

