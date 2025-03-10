Boundless Theatre Reveals New Leadership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Board of Trustees for Boundless Theatre, who support young creatives, has today announced their new co-leadership structure for co-creating with 15–25-year-olds. Newly appointed Co-CEOs Pavlos Christodoulou and Adèle Reeves de Melo will lead the company with a shared focus of nurturing the next generation of artists and creatives in cultivating their artistic practice, demystifying the industry and accelerating their careers.

Under this new structure, Pavlos Christodoulou takes on the role of Creative Director & Co-CEO, leading the artistic vision and fostering and supporting the development of creative engagement programmes, and empowering early-career creatives. A Cypriot South Londoner, Pavlos first joined the company in 2020 gaining a strong understanding of the organisation's operations and ethos. He now returns to Boundless at the helm of its creative vision. Adèle Reeves de Melo, as Executive Director & Co-CEO, will focus on strategic leadership, financial sustainability, and operational excellence bringing a variety of experience from her tenure as Programmer, Producer & Co-Head of Theatre at VAULT Festival. The new co-leadership model reflects Boundless Theatre's commitment to collaboration and accessibility fostering dynamic creativity and inclusive decision-making at all levels.

Boundless have appointed Croydon local Beth Drury to the new role of Associate Programme Director, a position specifically designed for an 18-25 year-old to co-lead and shape the company's engagement with its community. With support from the Co-CEOs, this nine-month co-leadership role, supported by the Blagrave Foundation and The Listening Fund, is part of the new leadership structure designed to amplify and encourage youth leadership within the industry. During their tenure, Beth will lead the re-envisioning of the Boundless Drama Club under the guidance of Pavlos and Adèle, a national network providing young creatives with resources, mentoring, and opportunities to connect. This initiative reinforces Boundless' commitment to empowering young voices and ensuring that the organisation is co-leading alongside the demographic it serves.

As part of the new Co-CEOs vision, Boundless is also making key changes to how it operates, ensuring that its work is not only ambitious but also sustainable and care-centered, with a full review of the career and artist development programmes, ensuring young creatives receive targeted support at crucial points in their journey. Boundless is also reimagining its Advisory Group, to ensure that youth voices and perspectives remain at the heart of decision-making and that young members receive mentorship to underpin how young people continue to be active co-creators of Boundless' future.

As a National Portfolio Organisation, Boundless moved their operations to Croydon in 2023, an ACE Priority Place, where they continue their work with a focus on supporting young people in the city and engaging with the local Croydon community.

Creative Director and Co-CEO, Pavlos Christodoulou said, “I am very grateful to be reimagining the future of Boundless with Adèle. Her person-centred and supportive approach is at the heart of our new strategy. As we deepen our work in Croydon over the next year and focus on listening to our community, we want to create an environment where 15–25-year-olds can develop their creativity with care, support, and access to real opportunities.

“The path forward in the arts isn't always clear, and opportunities can feel out of reach. That's why Adèle and I are committed to making the industry more transparent, supportive, and accessible. With funding challenges to arts education limiting access, it's more important than ever to foster partnerships that break down barriers and create a future where young creatives have the space, tools, and confidence to thrive.”

Executive Director and Co-CEO, Adèle Reeves de Melo said, “I'm incredibly excited to step into this role and collaborate with Pav's creative energy and commitment to holistic artist development. At Boundless, we want to create a space where young people feel empowered to experiment, take risks, and even fail—because failure is part of growth. Too often, the pursuit of the next big thing comes at the expense of those working behind the scenes. We believe there's a better way, where care and ambition go hand in hand.

“As we shape the future of Boundless, our focus will be on sustainable, people-first leadership. By centring care in everything we do, we can expand our impact, amplify more young voices, and build a future where our work is as accessible and inclusive as it is visionary.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees, André Renaud, said, “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are delighted to welcome Pavlos and Adèle as our new Co-CEOs. Their unique experience and shared passion for inclusivity and artistic excellence makes them the perfect team to lead Boundless Theatre into this new chapter. With their leadership, we are confident that Boundless will remain at the forefront of youth engagement in the arts, and continue to innovate, inspire, and support pathways for the next generation of creatives.”

Boundless Theatre's flagship programme, Accelerator, is one initiative that provides opportunity, space and time for early-career young creatives to begin making new work, and has previously supported the early-stage development of productions including For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, which ran in the West End in 2024. Boundless ' other annual programmes for 15-25 year-olds include the Boundless Drama Club, that provides access to creative resources, masterclasses, and mentoring, and helps members connect to other early career peers, as well as The Box, a pop-up space for art, performance and creativity which has previously taken up residence in Croydon, Lambeth, Scarborough and Leicester.

