Boundless Theatre Launches Boundless Ideas Space - An Immersive Three-Day Pop-up

Boundless Theatre announces the launch of the Boundless Ideas Space, an immersive, three-day cultural pop-up between 24-26 June 2021 in Holborn, London. The hybrid programme of intimate in-person and digital events curated by the Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre, Rob Drummer showcases a veritable celebration of creativity bound by performance, workshops, talks, music, art, and drop-in career guidance by industry authorities. The Boundless Ideas Space is a platform for young voices to produce culture for positive social change.

Inspired by the themes raised in three upcoming theatrical productions, the three-day programme addresses the urgent issues of the climate emergency, gender identity and mental health. The Boundless Ideas Space is an open invitation to young people to immerse themselves in the imaginative universe of a burgeoning 21st-Century Theatre company and activism today while being a safe space for discovery, experimentation, and idea generation.

As a commitment to nurturing early-career talents, Boundless Theatre has developed a fund package of £1000 and a one-year mentorship programme. Two additional runners-up will receive a six-month mentorship. The fund package will be awarded on the 24th June 2021 to three entrants of I See You Looking At Me, an open call to female-identifying young creatives to share their personal stories about growing up today in a short, creative film or image. Submissions to the initiative can be made on Instagram by tagging @boundlessabound and using the hashtag #iseeyoulookingatme. Participants will be streamed into the Boundless Ideas Space to form an intimate record of the highs and lows of growing up in the UK today.

Rob Drummer, Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre, comments:

"Theatre is nothing without people, the freelancers, the early-career artists, the creative community and our audiences who make what we do matter. The Boundless Ideas Space is a welcoming, safe space for discovery. A way for us to bring our community together and share what we're working on. Over these three days, in this unique space, we want to show what a theatre company looks like, the diversity of thought, of artistic expression and connect with as many young adults as possible who are looking to discover, experiment and be creative. All of this work wouldn't be possible without the mind-blowing brilliance of Charlie Josephine, Dawn King and Nessah Muthy, theatre artists of the highest calibre whose extraordinary shows all in development right now form the backbone of this programme. As theatre recovers and our cultural industries emerge from a devastating year, we want to play our small part in putting some positivity out there and hope you might drop by and join us."

The Boundless Ideas Space is made possible thanks to the Arts Council England Culture Recovery Fund. The Boundless Ideas Space kicks off ambitious plans to engage with young people in new ways around culture across the UK in a series of projects and spaces.

The full Boundless Ideas Space line-up and times will be released shortly on: boundlesstheatre.org.uk/boundlessideasspace