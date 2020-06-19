Bolton Octagon Looks Ahead - 'We're Very Determined That We Will Be Back'

The Guardian has reported that The Octagon is looking ahead to figure out the best plan for reopening in the wake of the global health crisis.

CEO, Roddy Gauld shared:

"We're very determined that we will be back," says Gauld. "But we've also got to be realistic and recognise that it's definitely an uphill challenge for our industry and for our organisation to recover from this."

Gauld shared that around 70% of the theatre's income is earned (box office, bar sales and commercial activities), while 30% comes from public funding.

He continued to say, "Part of the reason for our new building is to generate an even higher portion of income ourselves...And, of course, all of those lines of income are now under threat and that's why this recovery is such a challenge. It's not just one part of our financial makeup that's been affected. It's literally every strand, ironically, except for public funding."

