Bollywood Superstar Arijit Singh Will Perform Headline Show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Bollywood legend Arijit Singh will make history as the first ever Indian artist to headline a UK stadium this September at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday 5th September 2025.



This will be Arijit's only European date this year and tickets will go on General sale now - 12pm 6th June via Ticketmaster.



The show will see India's most beloved singer and composer make a hugely anticipated return to the UK, following Arijit's showstopping headline show at the O2 last August which completely sold out in just an hour to 20,000 fans, and saw a surprise stage appearance from Ed SHeeran for a duet on the song ‘Perfect'. Arijit also features on Ed SHeeran's brand new single ‘Sapphire' out now, on the forthcoming album ‘Play'.



Arijit Singh's shows are known for their emotional depth, soulful vocals, and a captivating stage presence that draws the multi-generational audience into a world of heartfelt music. He is the undisputed No. 1 singer in India - a Bollywood superstar and global sensation, with a prolific career of countless smash hit movie songs and awards. He consistently breaks records and makes new milestones and is currently the No.1 most followed artist globally on Spotify with 140 million followers, the first non-English singing artist to achieve this, surpassing Taylor Swift, Ed SHeeran and Ariana Grande.



From humble beginnings in a small town in West Bengal to an internationally successful phenomenon, Arijit Singh's rise is legendary. With his soulful voice and impeccable vocal skills, he is considered amongst one of the most successful and versatile singers in Indian music history and Bollywood cinema, with a voice and style adored by millions. Having trained in Indian classical music, tabla and pop music from the age of 3, Arijit is also a music producer and philanthropist. Prodigiously talented, he made his debut on the big Indian reality TV singing shows at the age of just 18.



In 2011, Singh made his Bollywood musical debut with ‘Phir Mohabbat' from Murder 2. His breakthrough came in 2013 with song ‘Tum Hi Ho' from movie Aashiqui 2, winning him overnight success and a series of awards, accolades and massive popularity. Arijit Singh has sung in movies Jawaani Deewani, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, City Lights, 2 States, Youngistaan, Heropanti, Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Happy New Year, Roy, Khamoshiyaan , Fitoor and Hamari Adhuri Kahaani. He has delivered numerous hits like ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', ‘Channa Mereya', ‘Gerua', ‘Kabira' and worked with many biggest Bollywood icons like A.R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, and Mithoon.



Arijit Singh said “I am very excited to return to London once again. I'm just an ordinary person who happens to sing, and I'm incredibly humbled that I have the opportunity to share my songs and perform in London again. If that means I make history, then I will be very blessed. It makes me happy when the world sings my songs with me and my London fans are the absolute best!”

