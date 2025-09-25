Birmingham Hippodrome ROBIN HOOD Panto Finds Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A merry band of stars arrived in the city to launch Birmingham Hippodrome's pantomime Robin Hood. The cast swapped Sherwood Forest for Aston Hall and had fun getting to know each ahead of this year's show.

Starring in the in the UK's biggest regional panto is TV fashionista, DJ and radio star Gok Wan as Gok Scarlet, Birmingham panto favourite Matt Slack as Robin Hood, Faye Tozer as Maid Marion and Matt Cardle as the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham. The all star line-up is completed by Andrew Ryan as Henrietta Hood, Sandra Marvin as The Spirit of Sherwood, and pantomime royalty Christopher Biggins who guest stars as King Richard.

Packed with action, adventure, and a generous dose of glitz and glamour, Robin Hood features stunning scenery and dazzling costumes direct from The London Palladium and promises all the ingredients of a perfect pantomime.

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the Hippodrome's accessible performances web page.

Robin Hood will play at Birmingham Hippodrome, from Saturday 20 December 2025 until Sunday 1 February 2026.