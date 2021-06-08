Bill Bailey Will Bring SUMMER LARKS Live to The Royal Opera House

As the lights go up once again in London's prestigious West End, BILL BAILEY makes his long-awaited return to the theatrical live stage at London's Royal Opera House.

Fresh from his success in the Strictly ballroom, Bill promises to unleash some much needed music and laughter, as he brings his live show, for a very limited run, to one of London's most iconic venues.

The first comedian ever to headline the Opera House, BILL BAILEY'S SUMMER LARKS marks an exciting time for all theatres as they once again welcome audiences back into the stalls.

Bill will perform JUST EIGHT SHOWS from Monday 2 - Sunday 8 August 2021.

Tickets for this limited run are available online from 9.30am Friday 11 June.

Tickets available via TicketMaster.co.uk and 0844 844 0444

Full information also available at BillBailey.co.uk