Belgrade Theatre Unveils Spring Season 2020 And My Belgrade Subscriptions

With its Autumn 2019 Season now in full swing, the Belgrade Theatre is already looking forward to another exciting year ahead with the announcement of its Spring Season 2020.

As it ramps up preparations for Coventry's year as City of Culture in 2021, the Theatre has also unveiled two new subscription packages, offering a fantastic way for audiences to see even more great shows for less throughout the season.

Set to go on sale to Belgrade Members from Tuesday 1 October, ahead of general release on Tuesday 15, the Spring 2020 Season will include West End smash hit productions SIX, Once and An Inspector Calls, as well as tongue-in-cheek comedy Friendsical, Sally Cookson's Olivier Award-winning A Monster Calls, and the return of the ever-popular Blood Brothers.

The Season kicks off from 3-7 March with the Old Vic's critically acclaimed staging of A Monster Calls, directed by Sally Cookson (La Strada, Hetty Feather, Jane Eyre). Based on the Carnegie and Greenaway Medal-winning novel by Patrick Ness and Siobhan Dowd, this moving story of family, loss and growing up won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show.

Embarking on its very first UK tour in Spring 2020, multi-award-winning musical Once hits the Belgrade Theatre from 10-14 March, following hot on the heels of its massive West End success. Based on John Carney's 2007 film, this touching romance has taken audiences around the world by storm with its original soundtrack by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, its best-known number "Falling Slowly" winning the Oscar for Best Original Song.

Always a huge hit with Coventry audiences, Bill Kenwright's enormously popular musical Blood Brothers is back on the road next year, stopping in Coventry from 17-21 March, followed by two sumptuous opera productions as Russian State Ballet and Opera House present Aida and Carmen on 3 and 4 April.

Perfect for musical fans and newcomers alike, the sensational SIX brings its now-famous histo-remix to the Belgrade from 2-6 June, retelling the story of Henry VIII's six wives as you've never heard it before. Expect feisty and fearless characters, dazzling costumes, laugh-out-loud humour, and songs you'll be singing for weeks after the show.

Following her stint in The Classic Thriller Theatre Company's tour of The Lady Vanishes this year, BAFTA nominee Gwen Taylor returns to the Belgrade from 15-18 April in The Original Theatre Company's The Croft, a haunting new play set in a deserted village in the Scottish Highlands, and based on a true story.

Drama fans can also look forward to experiencing the UK tour of Stephen Daldry's acclaimed production of J B Priestley's An Inspector Calls. First performed at The National Theatre in 1992, the show will play at the Belgrade Theatre from 28 April-2 May. African Caribbean theatre company Tangle will also be taking on a theatrical classic from 16-18 April with a fresh reimagining of Ben Jonson's Volpone, packed with new and vintage jazz and inspired by Southern African Township Theatre.

Alan Ayckbourn's comic masterpiece Absurd Person Singular delves into 1970s social climbing suburbia from 6-9 May, directed by Michael Cabot. Then from 26-30 May, Friendsical serves up comedy of a very different flavour in an irreverent but loving tribute to classic TV sitcom Friends.

For families, Birmingham Stage Company will be back with another side-splitting David Walliams adaptation, this time taking on the story of Joe Spud and his filthy rich father in Billionaire Boy from 22-25 April. Then from 16-18 June, Shakespeare innovators Oddsocks give their unmistakable, brilliantly bonkers treatment to The Comedy of Errors.

Meanwhile, live music lovers can look forward to thrillingly authentic tributes to a dazzling range of iconic artists, from The Eagles, The Dubliners, The Traveling Wilburys and The Carpenters to The Everly Brothers, Elton John, Luther Vandross, George Michael and Amy Winehouse. Look out, too for the return of The Sensational 60s Experience and The Story of Guitar Heroes, as well as a look back at the history of country music in A Country Night in Nashville.

With so many incredible productions to look forward to, the Belgrade is also offering more ways than ever to enjoy them, by making big savings on multiple bookings. Ahead of its latest season release, the Theatre has launched two brand new subscription packages, offering subscribers a 15% discount on bookings for 3 or 4 shows, or a huge 25% off bookings for 5 or more shows.

My Belgrade Subscriptions will be available to book over the phone or in-person from Thursday 10 October, five days before general release on Tuesday 15 October.

Tickets for the Belgrade Theatre's Spring Season 2020 will be on sale to My Belgrade Members from Tuesday 1 October, with My Belgrade Subscriptions available from Thursday 10 October, by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055.

Tickets to all shows will be on general release via the box office and online at www.belgrade.co.uk from Tuesday 15 October.





