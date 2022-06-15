Belgrade Theatre Presents The World Premiere of BOMBAY SUPERSTAR

The Belgrade Theatre has announced the world premiere of Bombay Superstar, a dazzling new Bollywood musical set in the sizzling disco era of the 1970s. Taking to the Belgrade's Main Stage from Sat 15 - Sat 22 Oct, Bombay Superstar is presented by the Belgrade Theatre in co-production with Phizzical Productions, marking their 50th production, and The New Wolsey Theatre.

The glamorous and scandalous story is set in the heart of the biggest film industry in the world - Bollywood. Blurring the lines between reel and real-life events, this catchy retro musical is a passionate tale of a star-crossed romance between a fiery rising star and her married co-star, which thrills and scandalises their star-struck fans.

Bombay Superstar is written and directed by Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood, Precious Bazaar), Artistic Director of Phizzical.

Sâmir Bhamra said: "As a child from the VHS and Walkman generation living in Kenya, Bollywood films were more than a source of entertainment. The stories instilled a belief system, and the actors were our role models. Growing up as a migrant in a working-class family in the UK, these films continued to be a compass, giving people hope to build their aspirations during unjust times. It has taken over 15 years to realise this dream production about the larger-than-life stories from the flamboyant Indian film industry and to have the courage and the belief that it can be presented on stage in a cinematic style."

Bombay Superstar will feature iconic Bollywood hits from the 70s and 80s, including melodious pop and disco music like Dekha Ek Khwab and Disco Deewane, played by live musicians. The new musical is a tribute to the grandeur, costumes, choreography, and scandalous secrets of Hindi movies.

Opening in October amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light, the new musical features live music and exhilarating dancing. The production will bring the life of Bollywood to the stage, reinventing and platforming spectacular stories from Asian culture.

Following its premiere in Coventry, Bombay Superstar will embark upon a UK tour. It is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show to allow accessibility for audiences throughout the country.

Tickets for Bombay Superstar are on sale now and can be booked by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or by visiting www.belgrade.co.uk.