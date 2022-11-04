Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Belgrade Theatre Awarded Uplift In Core Annual Funding By Arts Council England

The theatre receives an increase in its core annual funding to Â£1,229,552 for the period 2023.

Nov. 04, 2022 Â 
Arts Council England (ACE) have announced that the Belgrade Theatre Coventry has retained its status as a National Portfolio Organisation, and has been awarded an increase in its core annual funding to Â£1,229,552 for the period 2023 - 26, under ACE's new strategy 'Let's Create'.

Chief Executive, Laura Elliot, and Creative Director, Corey Campbell, said: "We are absolutely delighted, and hugely grateful to Arts Council England, for awarding us this funding. It's a huge credit to the team here at the Belgrade, along with Coventry City Council and our other funders, who offer such valued support.

"Over the next three years, this investment will be pivotal in enabling an evolutionary step change for the Belgrade, as we continue to develop our vision. We will lead a 'people first' approach; prioritising co-creation and cultural democracy; aiming to be a leading example of an inclusive, learning theatre that sits at the very heart of its community.

"The additional funding will enable us to expand our work into key levelling up areas; build a cultural offer that is developed with and for the people of Coventry and wider region, and proudly share it with the world."



