Belgrade Announces New Chairman Of The Board Of Directors

The Belgrade Theatre has announced it has appointed a new Chairman of the Board. David Hanson will take over the role later this year, taking over from Stewart Ferguson who has served as Chairman since 2012. Hanson is joined by Alan Pollock as Vice Chair.

David Hanson has had a varied career in the arts and education industry. Having been the Director and CEO of various companies and charities, he now provides consultancy supports to SMEs and charities. Hanson founded the iTrust education charity for children in need and is STEM Chairman of the British International Education Association. Over the course of his career, his work has taken him to Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the USA.

David Hanson said: "I am delighted and proud to be the new Chairman of The Belgrade. The Belgrade is at the centre of Coventry City as a building and as its cultural hub. It is a nationally important theatre and production centre. It also does a huge amount of work across the diverse communities of this wonderful City and with young people and its central role in Coventry's 2021 City of Culture will help to develop this work further and creating a lasting legacy for the region and beyond.

"At its heart The Belgrade is about Making Life Better. It is about our identity, creativity and diversity. We have a proud history and many new stories to tell. These are exciting times for the City and the role of its theatre has never been more important."

Joining Hanson is Alan Pollock, a Coventry-based playwright who's hugely acclaimed play One Night in November is the most successful new play ever produced at the Belgrade. Pollock is currently a Trustee on the Board and has been Chair of the Theatre's Communications Committee, and will now take on the new role of Vice Chair.

Other trustees joining the Board at this time are Nyasha Pitt, Tyrone Huggins, Thanh Sinden and Colin Bell.

Nyasha Pitt is the Founder and Director of Varyah Ltd, with more than 20 years' experience as a creative media and marketing specialist. Having been the Vice Chair for Coventry Pride.

Tyrone Huggins has more than 100 stage credits to his name as an actor and has written 17 stage plays to date. Having worked with a prestigious range of stage companies including The National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, he has also served as West Midlands Regional Council member for Arts Council England.

Thanh Sinden is an independent arts and museum consultant, supporting organisations and teams in Audience Development strategies and equality, diversity and inclusion. She works with teams that have vision and purpose in a strategic way to turn plans into actions for a more inclusive sector.

Colin Bell is a Coventry-born producer with over 25 years' experience in developing and managing participatory arts projects. He has worked nationally and internationally across theatre, comedy, film, dance and music.

Joanna Reid, Executive Director of the Belgrade, said: "We recognise the importance of representing the diversity of Coventry and the region within our Board of Trustees and have worked hard to recruit new voices and faces that will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the Belgrade. We are proud to welcome our new Chairman and Vice Chair and four new Trustees and look forward to working with them through these extraordinary times."