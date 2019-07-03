BWW TV: Puppetry Designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell On LIFE OF PI

Jul. 3, 2019  

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over 15 million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation from Lolita Chakrabarti of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of Yann Martel's book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.

Life of Pi runs at Sheffield Crucible until 20 July 2019.

Puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell discuss the challenges of bringing the animals to life in the show. Watch the video below!

BWW TV: Puppetry Designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell On LIFE OF PI
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • WAITRESS Keeps the Diner Open Long Enough to Become The Brooks Atkinson's Longest Running Show
  • CAGNEY Announces Cast for Pre-Broadway Run In Salt Lake City
  • Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.
  • Photo Flash: See the Cast of THE LION KING with Their Characters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup