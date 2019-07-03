BWW TV: Puppetry Designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell On LIFE OF PI

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a hungry Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over 15 million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a dazzling new theatrical adaptation from Lolita Chakrabarti of an epic journey of endurance and hope. A film of Yann Martel's book, adapted by Ang Lee, was released in 2012.

Life of Pi runs at Sheffield Crucible until 20 July 2019.

Puppetry designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell discuss the challenges of bringing the animals to life in the show. Watch the video below!





