BURN BABY BURN: LA INFERNO Comes to Camden Fringe

This August, as Los Angeles celebrities (and their mortal Angeleno counterparts) continue to dig through the smouldering insurance documents of their fire-ravaged lives, Erin Hunter and Slackline Productions will present the searing, Burn Baby Burn: LA Inferno, at the Etcetera theatre.

Burn Baby Burn: LA Inferno is a stripped-back, sharp-witted mix of storytelling, satire, and songs, exploring the human cost of climate change and the humans fanning the flames. Asking questions that nobody wants to answer like: why was LA's biggest reservoir empty? What the hell is a 'firenado'? And just how quickly will you be cancelled for posting a 'fire selfie'?

LA is burning. When a pair of old Angelenos lose everything, they must navigate overwhelming grief, toxic ash and paperwork purgatory, surrounded by clueless celebs, soulless politicians and insurance vampires. 6000 miles away, their (very) anxious daughter is trying hard not to unravel.

Writer-performer, Erin Hunter, says, "When the worst wildfires in US history erupted in my hometown, destroying my parents' home and a lifetime of belongings, it was utterly devastating. As I help my parents navigate this tragedy, there are prickly questions that need unpicking and important stories I feel compelled to tell. In the face of monumental heartbreak, we all need a good belly laugh to help us heal...plus therapy is expensive! It seems only natural that since my first solo show was about water, the next one should be about fire and so Burn Baby Burn was born."

Burn Baby Burn is Erin Hunter's second solo show, following the success of critically acclaimed Surfing the Holyland which garnered nominations for the Popcorn/BBC New Writing Award at Ed Fringe and an Offie at Brighton Fringe. It is produced by Slackline Productions, champions of women 35+, and directed by its founder, Kristin Duffy.

Show dates are Wednesday, 6 August at 7pm, Saturday, 9 August at 9pm, Sunday 10 August at 5pm.