After a sell-out run at the Traverse Theatre during the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the award-winning Bloody Elle comes to Soho Theatre in July.

Elle meets Eve. Her eyes are green like guacamole, she has posh hair and a freckle on her chin and when she touches Elle’s arm…the world spins off its axis. This loud, proud love story is heart-warmingly honest and belly-achingly funny. Stuffed full of those stomach-flipping-time-stopping moments that everyone will recognise.

It’s brutal. It's beautiful. It’s a “moment moment.”

Set to an original live score that builds loops and layers of sound to make you feel like there is a ten-piece band on stage, audiences are transported to a sweaty, packed-out gig in the back of a pub or a 10,000-seat arena.

Original production made in association with Rebel Productions.