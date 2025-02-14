BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to St Helens This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beauty and the Beast panto arrives at St Helens this weekend for to entertain February half term audiences. The Regal Entertainments production of the tale is packed with colourful costumes, stunning sets, rib-tickling comedy and a wonderful soundtrack of songs, and promises to be an unmissable family friendly treat.

The beautiful Belle falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, one who has been cursed to live as a hideous beast. But can the Beast learn how to love and be loved in return? And will love conquer all, and the dastardly spell be broken in time for a happily ever after?

Beauty and the Beast runs at St Helens Theatre Royal from 15-23 February 2025 with tickets from £18.

The fantastic fairytale cast includes Lauren McCrory as Belle, Lewis Burrage as the Beast, Conor Barrie as Gaston, Lewis Devine as French Frank, Rachel Wood as Madam Botox, Chantelle Morgan as Fairy Rose and Richard Aucott as Potty Polly.

The show is written by Liam Mellor and directed by Chantelle Nolan. Nazene Langfield is choreographer, and Callum Clarke is music supervisor.

Lauren McCrory plays Belle. A graduate of the Performers College, Lauren has previously appeared as Belle in Regal Entertainments’ Beauty and the Beast both at St Helens Theatre Royal and Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre. Other credits include Wendy in Peter Pan, also for Regal Entertainments, and the title role in Cinderella which was screened in Odeon Cinemas.

Lewis Burrage appears as the Beast. Lewis returns to St Helens after appearing as the Prince in Sleeping Beauty last autumn. He studied on a scholarship at the prestigious Italia Conti where he was also head boy. Stage roles include Benny in Abbalutely Fabulous, Jack in We’ll Meet Again and Prince Charming in Cinderella, as well as performing in the 50th anniversary concert of Godspell and travelling the world as a member of the Fred Olsen Cruise Lines onboard theatre company.

Conor Barrie is Gaston. Liverpool Theatre School graduate Conor has previously appeared at St Helens as Baron von Vippermall in Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Dmitri in The Salon – the Sequel! Other stage credits include Aladdin, Jack and the Beanstalk and Beauty and the Beast at the Gladstone Theatre in Port Sunlight.

Lewis Devine is French Frank. Lewis returns to the role of French Frank which he previously played to acclaim at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre in 2021 and here at St Helens in 2023, while his other roles for Regal Entertainments include Muddles in Snow White, Chester the Jester in Sleeping Beauty and Buttons in Cinderella. Coming from a talented performing family, Lewis won the first ever Kids Stars in Their Eyes as Donny Osmond and is part of a comedy show band called Schooner with his father Terry. Away from the stage, he runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry.

Rachel Wood plays Madam Botox. The LIPA-trained actor and singing coach’s stage credits include the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella at St Helens, Diva in Mam! I’m Ere! at Liverpool’s Royal Court, Hannah in The Chaplin Story, Snow White, and the title role in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. She also played Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre in 2023 and St Helens Theatre Royal last autumn.

Chantelle Morgan follows her triumph in the role of Snow White at Christmas by returning to St Helens, this time to play is Fairy Rose. Chantelle trained in Musical Theatre at The Urdang and Emil Dale Academy and has been very fortunate to share the stage with some very well-known artists including Welsh star Luke Evans on BBC’s Luke Evans Show Time. Other credits include Jill in Jack and the Beanstalk (2023), Maid Marion in Robin Hood (2022), Cinderella (2021), Kylar in Bring It On: The Musical (2021), Sister Mary Roberts in Sister Act (2018), and performing alongside Gareth Malone at the opening of Soho House.

And Richard Aucott plays Potty Polly. A much-loved and experienced dame, his many panto credits include Queen Hermione and Nanny Nora in Sleeping Beauty, Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk, Sarah the Cook in Dick Whittington and Widow Twankey in Aladdin, along with an Ugly Sister in Cinderella and Nurse Nelly in Snow White – both at St Helens. Other theatre credits include Mr Woodhouse and Mr Elton in Emma, Flute in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Malvolio in Twelfth Night.

Theatre Manager and the show’s director Chantelle Nolan says: “Beauty and the Beast is one of our best-loved pantos, a magical delight, packed with excitement, spectacle and fun, so I’m absolutely thrilled we’re bringing it back to the stage for our family audiences at St Helens this February.

“I’m also delighted we’ve got such a wonderful cast of panto favourites. Add in lavish costumes and sets, brilliant choreography and a great soundtrack, and Beauty and the Beast has all the ingredients to make it an unmissable half term treat.”

Tickets can be booked over the phone or in person at the box office between 10am and 5pm, from Monday to Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online.

