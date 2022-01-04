BE BOP A LUA Comes to the Wyvern Theatre This Weekend

West End smash hit theatre show Be Bop a Lula presents a slice of Rock 'n' Roll history - starring giants of the era, Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, and Buddy Holly.

"In 1960, American rockers Eddie and Gene flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK's very first multi-artist Rock 'n' Roll tour," informs show producer Pete Tobit, "Reviewers were appalled by the on stage antics. Audiences screamed their approval. British youth culture was born!"

Theatregoers are invited to relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band said to be 'tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.'

"And there's more," promises Pete. "Buddy Holly's live tours were equally responsible for introducing Rock 'n' Roll to the UK."

Cochran's legendary guitar riffs, Vincent's menacingly moody stage presence, Fury's smouldering looks and soaring vocals, and Holly's good-time Rock 'n' Roll are promised.

"Be Bop a Lula is a real doozer of a stage show," says Pete.

Be Bop A Lula will be at the Wyvern Theatre on Sun 9 January 2022. Book tickets today at swindontheatres.co.uk