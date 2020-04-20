BBC Ten Pieces Launches New Music Initiatives To Keep Children Creative In Lockdown

BBC Ten Pieces, a long-running school music programme by the BBC that introduces 7-14 year olds to the world of classical music, has launched two new major initiatives ensuring children can continue to get creative and enjoy music this summer term.

Launching on Monday April 20th, the two innovative projects, Ten Pieces at Home and Connecting the Dots, aim to keep children's love of music growing. Inspired by works in the Ten Pieces collection, from Elgar's 'Enigma' Variations to Sibelius's Finlandia, Ten Pieces at Home will bring children exciting new weekly films and activities. Meanwhile, Connecting the Dots will connect children still in school and other settings to BBC musicians for exclusive workshops, encouraging them to get creative with classical music.

Ten Pieces at Home will initially run for ten weeks throughout lockdown, with a new weekly online film and activity released each week. In Week Three, there's a particularly special activity, 'Music Memories', which has been created in partnership with the 'Music & Dementia at the BBC' initiative from BBC Music.

Inspired by Elgar's 'Enigma' Variations where each variation depicts a friend, children are encouraged to draw a picture of someone they love but can't see at the moment due to the lockdown. They then come up with a piece of music that reminds them of that person and a description of why (e.g. Yellow Submarine as it's silly and fun, like you...) Children are then encouraged to post or email their picture and music selection to that person and upload it to the Ten Pieces website. This creative project is designed to connect generations through music, art and memories. For children who may have grandparents or relatives living with dementia, this project might be even more special. Music has the unique power to help unlock memories, helping people to connect with their families, friends and carers. This activity will be presented by CBBC's Naomi Wilkinson and will encourage participants both young and old.

CBBC presenter Naomi Wilkinson says:

'I am very happy to be working with BBC Ten Pieces on their really wonderful at home initiative. During lock-down, any project that can make our loved ones feel thought about and special has got to be well worth doing. This is such a positive and creative idea that will fill some time of your children's day and brighten up someone else's. It's going to be so heart-warming for young people to share these thoughtful portraits and I imagine the accompanying pieces of music will become even more treasured by those who receive these messages of love.'

In other weeks, children will be encouraged to write a poem inspired by a journey with poet Simon Mole, learn to sing a section of Sibelius's Finlandia and perform it alongside the BBC Singers in an online choir, and learn from BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra players in interactive musical activities.

In addition to these initiatives, we are delighted to announce that the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra has appointed Lucy Drever as its new Associate Artist. Lucy is rapidly becoming one of the UK's most respected education practitioners, and was a core part of the orchestra's recent residencies in Holyrood Secondary School and Campbeltown. Working on Connecting the Dots will be one of her first projects as part of her exciting new position which aims to create connections with new audiences across Scotland.

BBC SSO Associate Artist Lucy Drever says: 'I believe that making music together allows an opportunity for connection, community and equal voices. Music can tell the most amazing stories, and at its heart it brings people together. I've loved working with the BBC SSO and can't wait to build more on the work we've done.'

While many resources have been developed for children learning at home, new initiative Connecting the Dots has been designed to offer a special experience for children still attending school and other settings. In Connecting the Dots, schools will be connected to local BBC musicians from across the BBC's Orchestras and Choirs, who will conduct online workshops. The workshops will include performances, musical activities and Q&As. Schools and those caring for children across the United Kingdom are encouraged to sign up on the Ten Pieces website from Monday.





