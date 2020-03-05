BBC Podcast FORTUNATELY Comes to Storyhouse

Smash-hit BBC Radio 4 podcast Fortunately comes to Storyhouse this Spring for a live performance from the broadcasters behind the show.

Broadcasters Jane Garvey and Fi Glover's smash-hit podcast has a loyal cult following owing to its frank, razor sharp style and wit.

Now fans can enjoy the experience first-hand with Fortunately...With Fi And Jane: Live - the live show spin-off experience they no one knew they wanted, until now.

Fortunately...With Fi And Jane: Live comes to Storyhouse for one night only on Wednesday 25 March 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Each week, Jane and Fi share musings on their lives, from pet deaths and garden hose repairs, to the trouble with HRT patches. It was once described as "surprisingly successful" by a BBC middle management figure in ankle-swinging chinos.

With 238 years of broadcasting experience between them, Fi and Jane guarantee you an evening of behind-the-scenes revelations and inconsequential, but strangely compelling, chat about living some of their lives behind the microphone.

The indistinguishable pair will be joined by a very special guest at each venue, and together they promise to take mid-life by its elasticated waist and give it a brisk going over with a stiff brush.

At a time of uncertainty, what you need is the wisdom and experience of two women who haven't got a clue what's happening either. If they can find their way to the theatre, it promises to be an evening of mildly entertaining stuff.

Please note: This event may be recorded for archival and promotional purposes.

Tickets for Fortunately...With Fi And Jane: Live are priced from £26.50. Each ticket is subject to a £1.50 booking fee.

