BBC Greenlights Double Series for Michael McIntyre's BIG SHOW and THE WHEEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The BBC has greenlit two more series of both Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel for BBC One and iPlayer from producers Hungry McBear. In this two-series deal, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show will achieve a new milestone of 10 series.

Filmed in front of a live theatre audience, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show is packed with superstar guests, incredible musical performances, and much-loved features, including ‘Unexpected Star’, ‘Send to All,’ and ‘Remember Me’.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, known for edge-of-your seat jeopardy, big laughs, and a colossal spinning Wheel, sees contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts.

Both shows have been nominated for various awards since launching in 2020 and 2016 respectively, including BAFTA, RTS, BPG and NTA nominations and a recent win for The Wheel for Best Game Show at this year’s TV Choice Awards. Michael McIntyre’s Big Show has also been nominated in the Entertainment programme category at this year’s BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises.

Production on the sixth series of The Wheel has just begun, with Michael McIntyre’s Big Show going into production on series nine in July. ​The latest series of Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (S8) averaged 5.9M, remaining one of the biggest shows on Saturday Nights across the board. 1.4M of those viewers were tuning in to each episode on demand (a quarter of the show’s total audience), making this series the brand’s biggest series on iPlayer yet.

The most recent series of The Wheel (S5) averaged a huge 5.3M, peaking at 5.9M, its biggest series since it launched during COVID in 2020, as the show continues to go from strength to strength.

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel executive producers are Dan Baldwin and Paul McGettigan, the series producer is Simon Adsett. Michael McIntyre’s Big Show executive producers are Dan Baldwin and Rhe-An Archibald, and the series producers are Sarah Mittell and James Pratt. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Clodagh O’Donoghue across both series. Broadcast details will be confirmed in due course.

Comments