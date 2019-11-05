BALLET ICONS GALA Will Be Held At The Coliseum

The annual BALLET ICONS GALA, presented by Ensemble Productions, celebrates its 15th anniversary at the Coliseum on January 26th 2020 with a thrilling programme of world class ballet.

The programme, which celebrates the unique style, quality and sheer calibre of the Russian school of ballet training, will present global ballet stars including Natalia Osipova (Royal Ballet), Jason Kittelberger (Stuttgart Ballet), Xander Parish (Mariinsky Theatre), Ludmila Pagliero (Paris Opera Ballet), Maria Alexandrova (Bolshoi Theatre), Matthew Ball (The Royal Ballet), Jeffrey Cirio (English National Ballet), Ekaterina Krysanova (Bolshoi Theatre), Giuseppe Picone (Teatro di San Carlo) and many more.

*Organisers reserve the right to make alterations to the casting where unavoidable.

BALLET ICONS GALA is an annual highlight in the ballet calendar and an absolute must for ballet fans; the programme will feature classical masterpieces as well as contemporary works created by today's leading choreographers. Music will be performed by English National Ballet Philharmonic under the direction of Russian conductor, Valery Ovsyanikov, a regular Royal Ballet collaborator and who has conducted every Gala since the beginning.

The annual Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions since 2006. The Gala's programmes pay tribute to the traditions of the legendary Russian and other prominent ballet schools as well as its legendary dancers who have been inspiring the ballet world and ballet lovers for centuries.

Says Olga Balakleets, CEO of Ensemble Productions: "We are absolutely delighted to announce our 2020 BALLET ICONS GALA which I know is going to be a wonderful evening for Coliseum ballet fans - from all over the world! Our 2020 programme will feature a superb cast of world class dancers from many of the world's top companies in a celebration of the Russian and other significant ballet schools and many of the legendary dancers and choreographers who have entertained audiences and inspired subsequent generations."

Dancers performing on January 26th include many of the following - confirmations to follow:

Maria Alexandrova (Bolshoi Theatre)

Timur Askerov (Mariinsky Theatre)

Sergio Bernal (Ballet Nacional de España)

Joseph Caley (English National Ballet)

Claudio Coviello (Teatro alla Scala)

Matthew Golding (former Principal, The Royal Ballet)

Mathias Heymann (Paris Opera Ballet)

Luisa Ieluzzi (Teatro di San Carlo)

Katja Khaniukova (English National Ballet)

Jason Kittelberger (Stuttgart Ballet)

Ekaterina Kondaurova (Mariinsky Theatre)

Liudmila Konovalova (Vienna State Ballet)

Ekaterina Krysanova (Bolshoi Theatre)

Lucía Lacarra (Bayerisches Staatsballett)

Vladislav Lantratov (Bolshoi Theatre)

Anastasia Limenko (the Stanislavsky Ballet)

Julian MacKay (Mikhailovsky Theatre)

Maia Makhateli (Dutch National Ballet)

Yasmine Naghdi (The Royal Ballet)

Olesya Novikova (Mariinsky Theatre)

Natalia Osipova (the Royal Ballet)

Artem Ovcharenko (Bolshoi Theatre)

Ludmila Pagliero (Paris Opera Ballet)

Xander Parish (Mariinsky Theatre)

Giuseppe Picone (Teatro di San Carlo)

Iana Salenko (Staatsballett Berlin)

Marcelino Sambé (The Royal Ballet)

Artur Shesterikov (Dutch National Ballet)

Daniil Simkin (Staatsballett Berlin/ABT)

Vittoria Valerio (Teatro alla Scala)

Marian Walter (Staatsballett Berlin)

*Organisers reserve the right to make alterations to the casting where unavoidable.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You