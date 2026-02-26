Writers Room Festival Will Return to the Marlowe Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Marlowe Theatre is the home of new writing in Kent. With new plays by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and Penelope Skinner (Lyonesse), alongside work by home-grown writers, the Writers' Room Festival will present a packed programme of rehearsed readings, workshops and talks with industry experts and leading playwrights, including David Eldridge (Betrayal), Yolanda Mercy (Quarter Life Crisis) and the Marlowe's own Dramaturg, Leo Butler (Boy).

Senior Producer Millie Brierley said: ‘Following the success of our first Writer's Room Festival last year, we are so pleased to be bringing it back for 2026. The breadth of this year's programme is a testament to the work we're doing at the Marlowe to nurture new writing at every level – from Charlotte Khan's debut play, Smelly Bum, which is a product of our Writers' Room courses, to The Wild, the latest collaboration between the Olivier Award-winning duo Simon Stephens and Mark Haddon. Whether you're a writer yourself or just a fan of brilliant storytelling, this festival has something for you.'

Led by award-winning playwright and Marlowe Dramaturg Leo Butler, the Writers' Room brings together established and emerging writers in the local area. In his series of weekly courses, Leo offers a safe space in which to learn, experiment, and meet new people – whether it be the start of a career in writing or develop playwriting skills. Beyond the sessions, participants become part of the growing Writers' Room community, with long-term access to helpful resources and an ever-larger pool of fellow writers as they continue their writing journey.



Leo Butler said: ‘Last year's experience was overwhelmingly positive. The response we got from attendees has been more than encouraging and has demonstrated the need for engagement with new writing at inception and in early stages. The atmosphere was so friendly and warm and we expect no less this year. I am enormously proud of my association with this initiative and with the Marlowe Theatre and its proactive support for the development of new writing in many forms.'

The Writers' Room Festival is part of the Marlowe's new writing initiative which extends from workshops and courses to main stage productions and national tours. Following the 2025 world premiere and subsequent UK tour of Amy Rosenthal's The Party Girls, look out for further announcements of Marlowe Theatre productions.

REHEARSED READINGS

Smelly Bum by Charlotte Khan (30 April)

True love stinks.

Life feels too much for Alice. If she weren't such a people-pleaser, she would have ended it all by now. But then, what about her loving partner Ted and her narcissistic mother Pam? If only there were a way to guide them from beyond the grave…

Developed through the Marlowe Theatre Writers' Room programme, Smelly Bum – a debut play by Charlotte Khan – is a darkly comedic take on love and grief.

Calcite by Eloise Fairley (1 May)

Across six centuries, women gather at the same cliff edge. Time shifts, bodies change, but the land remains. Eloise Fairley's Calcite traces lives shaped by inheritance: of blood, of memory, of place – asking what it means to endure when the ground beneath you is never quite stable. The cliff stands as both witness and participant, holding the weight of what has come before and what cannot be left behind.

The Wild by Simon Stephens (2 May)

It's Christmas Eve and the predicted snow has begun. There's a salmon quiche for dinner, followed by pavlova. The usual Cooper family banter. Wine and After Eights.

Then, a knock on the window. The Stranger has come for Gavin.

Who wants to play a game?

Based on the short story Wodwo by Mark Haddon – itself inspired by folklore – The Wild by Simon Stephens is a twisted tale of power, fate and one man's undoing.

The reading of The Wild will be followed by a Q&A with Simon Stephens and Mark Haddon.

The Landlord by Penelope Skinner (3 May)

I become aware of all the other trees in the wood who feel the same, and the birds, and the insects and well nature I suppose and how much love there is. And I don't mean for mankind in general. I mean specifically for me: the hungover guy in his pants.

Following the death of their mother, siblings Gavin, Hazel and Ellen return to her home, a crumbling cottage on the edge of the forest, which their brother Jack is very happily tenanting.

As landlord, Gavin's plans for the property threaten to ruin the idyllic life Jack has found for himself.

Set over the course of one fateful family reunion, Penelope Skinner's play is a beautifully personal and political exploration of love and loss in all its forms.

The reading of The Landlord will be followed by a Q&A with Penelope Skinner.

WORKSHOPS / TALKS / PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Theatre as Therapy: Writing from Personal Experience (1 May)

Many of the most powerful plays begin with something personal: a memory, a family story, a moment that won't let go. In this one-day workshop, participants will be guided to excavate lived experience and transform it into dramatic writing.

Through practical exercises and discussion, the day will focus on turning private material into theatrical form – finding shape, tension and voice in real experience.

A full-day, practical workshop, led by Marlowe Theatre Dramaturg Leo Butler (Boy). Open to all – no prior experience required.

How to Write a Play (for ages 11–15) (2 May)

A fun, clear workshop for young people aged 11 to 15. With the help of award-winning playwright Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE (Stonewall), you'll create plots, characters and dialogue – all the elements you need to get your vision on the page and ready for the stage.

Writing Work for Self: Creating a Solo Performance Piece (2 May)

This focused, two-hour workshop is designed for writer-performers who want to create and perform their own original work. Learn how to write a compelling solo performance piece that reflects your unique voice and experiences. Under the guidance of Yolanda Mercy (Quarter Life Crisis), you'll explore how to develop a personal narrative or character-driven piece and transform it into a polished performance.

Writing for Stage and Screen (2 May)

From the hit trilogy Beginning, Middle and End at The National Theatre, to The Scandalous Lady W on BBC Two and Betrayal on ITV, David Eldridge has become one of Britain's most celebrated writers for both stage and screen. In conversation with Marlowe Dramaturg Leo Butler, David will share insights from a career spanning 30 years.

How to Get an Agent (2 May)

At Curtis Brown, Kat Buckle represents a host of talented writers across theatre, television and film, including Jack Rooke, Travis Alabanza, Benedict Lombe and Emma Dennis-Edwards. Join her to find out: how exactly do you get an agent?

Networking Drinks (2 May)

Join in for a drink and get to know fellow writers and theatre-makers from across Kent.

Making the Story Sing: Write a Musical Theatre Hit (3 May)

This three-hour workshop, led by Robert Hyman, will begin with a Q&A – your opportunity to learn more about what makes a successful career in musical theatre. Then, through a practical songwriting session in collaboration with the group, you'll learn how to craft a musical theatre showstopper and hone your storytelling skills through song.

Volatile Space (3 May)

Volatile Space explores two foundational elements of theatre:

1. Dialogue – not just what is said, but intention, rhythm, subtext, and power.

2. Location – how physical space shapes meaning, tension, and theme.

This two-hour workshop, led by poet, playwright and performer Inua Ellams (An Evening with an Immigrant), demonstrates that drama does not emerge from plot alone, but from intention, relationship, and environment