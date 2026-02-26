SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre in December 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Alexandra Burke will lead this year's production of Sleeping Beauty as the wicked Carabosse at Milton Keynes Theatre, alongside TV and theatre star Richard Cadell as Muddles with his lovable friends Sooty and Sweep, and sensational cabaret artist Ceri Dupree as Queen Passionella.

As the classic tale unfolds and Princess Aurora falls under Carabosse's wicked curse, Alexandra Burke will bring her powerhouse vocals to a panto packed with magic, mischief and unforgettable moments for the whole family. Having sold over 6 million records, her #1 chart-toppers include million-selling Bad Boys, Start Without You and 2 million-selling Hallelujah. Her double platinum debut album Overcome has sold over 875,000 copies and earned three BRIT Award nominations. Alexandra has established herself as one of the UK's most sought-after West End leading ladies, having starred in The Bodyguard, Sister Act, Chess, Chicago and Michael Harrison's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at The London Palladium.

The multi-platinum recording artist and actress first rose to fame 17 years ago, winning the fifth series of The X Factor while duetting with Beyoncé. Alexandra received a BIFA nomination for her debut movie role in Pretty Red Dress and received a National Film Award in 2025 for her role in the six-part crime-drama series The Curfew, currently on Channel 5. Alexandra is about to originate the role of Chaka Khan in I'm Every Woman: The Chaka Khan Musical, which opens in London's West End this March.

Richard Cadell is known to children nationwide as the presenter of the legendary The Sooty Show. Richard started out as one of Britain's top illusionists, appearing on stage and television all over the world, and he has also worked as a BBC Radio DJ and children's television presenter on Sky TV. Richard has now worked with Sooty for more than 20 years, writing and presenting over 100 television episodes. Sooty has been a family favourite for over seven decades, and The Sooty Show is currently the highest watched preschool show on ITV.

Faaaaaaaaabulous panto dame and cabaret artist Ceri Dupree performs at venues across the UK. Ceri's portrayal of Danny La Rue in Cilla achieved acclaim, and his extensive repertoire of theatre shows include Hello Dolly, Rock Hard 60s Tribute Show, Hot Stuff – the 70s Tribute Show, The Ultimate Hen Party, The Wizard of Oz and The Rocky Horror Show.

Sleeping Beauty is produced by the World's biggest pantomime producer, Crossroads Pantomimes, whose Chief Executive Michael Harrison said:

“I'm delighted to be bringing this exceptional cast to Milton Keynes for Sleeping Beauty. Alexandra Burke is a phenomenal performer who will make a truly wicked Carabosse! The much-loved Richard Cadell and Ceri Dupree are both panto gold and I can't wait for audiences to see them in our MK panto this year.”

Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre, said, “We're thrilled to be welcoming Alexandra Burke, Richard Cadell, Ceri Dupree and of course Sooty to the Milton Keynes Theatre stage for this year's pantomime. They each bring incredible talent and energy, which will ensure an unforgettable festive experience for audiences of all ages.”

Audiences can expect a magical adventure full of laugh-out-loud comedy, surprises and festive joy, perfect for all the family.

Sleeping Beauty runs from Saturday 5 December 2026 to Sunday 10 January 2027.