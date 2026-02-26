THE SNOWMAN Comes to the Peacock Theatre This Christmas Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A brand-new production of The Snowman will take flight at the Peacock Theatre this Christmas plus more programming across Sadler's Wells venues. Will Tuckett choreographs and directs new version of The Snowman and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company's Ebony Scrooge returns to Sadler's Wells East for Christmas 2026.

National Dance Award-winning Songs of the Bulbul by Aakash Odedra is back for a limited run. Plus more shows announced as part of Flamenco Festival 2026.

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive, said:

"The Snowman has captured audiences' imaginations for a remarkable 28 seasons at our home in the West End, the Peacock Theatre. People who once visited as children are now, in turn, bringing their own children to share in this heartwarming tale of friendship. We are delighted to be working with the Birmingham Rep, and the immensely talented Will Tuckett and Anna Fleischle on a brand-new version that will continue the legacy of Raymond Briggs's classic festive story, bringing new theatrical magic to the Peacock this winter. Dannielle Rhimes' Lecointe's fantastic reimagining of another Christmas classic returns to Sadler's Wells East following its brilliant opening season last year. And before that, this summer, we add spellbinding kathak and some more exceptional Flamenco shows to our programme”

For Christmas 2026, Sadler's Wells and Birmingham Rep presents a brand-new staging of festive family favourite, The Snowman. Based on Raymond Briggs' cherished book, the new version is directed and choreographed by the Olivier Award-winning Will Tuckett (Into the Woods, Royal Opera House; The Nutcracker, National Ballet of Japan) and features production design by the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Anna Fleischle (Punch and 2:22 A Ghost Story). The production continues the legacy of a magical show that has played at the Peacock Theatre consecutively for 28 seasons and will feature Howard Blake's iconic score including ‘Walking in The Air'.

Also for Christmas 2026, ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company returns to Sadler's Wells East with Ebony Scrooge, their bold adaptation of A Christmas Carol choreographed by Dannielle “Rhimes” LeCointe, after a hugely successful premiere season in 2025.

Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Aakash Odedra's National Dance Award-winning Songs of the Bulbul returns to Sadler's Wells East after a sold-out premiere season, exploring the bulbul myth and fleeting nature of dance and life.

Our Mighty Groove, the inaugural show at Sadler's Wells East and winner of Best Dance Production at the 2025 Black British Theatre Awards returns in 2026 in a new staging, inspired by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu's own joyful experiences at a New York nightclub.

Two more shows are announced as part of the Flamenco Festival 2026, both in the Lilian Baylis Studio. Accomplished vocalist Esther Merino presents En Tierra de Hombres, opening a space for reflection on women's presence, resilience and creativity. Francisco Escudero, known as “El Perrete” presents an evening of music from his latest album Luz de Guía, in which he pays homage to flamenco.

Tickets go on sale to Sadler's Wells Patrons on Monday 2 March, to Rehearsal Members on Wednesday 4 March, Members on Friday 6 March and to the general public on Tuesday 10 March 2026.