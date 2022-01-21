BAKE OFF THE MUSICAL Comes to the Everyman Theatre

Bake Off the Musical will open at Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 21 July 2022. Endorsed and created in association with Executive Producer Richard McKerrow and the producers of the TV phenomenon, Love Productions, this musical comedy has perfectly reimagined the nation's favourite baking show into an ultimately hilarious and charming showstopper.

Follow eight amateur bakers as they compete to impress two iconic judges and battle their way to be crowned champion Star Baker. Each with their own stories to tell, be taken on a heart-warming journey as they face trials, tribulations and baking fails along the way. Throw in a pair of witty presenters and esteemed judges and it's a recipe for truly wholesome stage entertainment.

It also features an original score, with numbers written by multi-award-winning duo Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13¾; Red Riding Hood), critically acclaimed as "one of musical theatre's most dynamic writing partnerships," along with familiar West End faces and industry leading musicians.

Produced by Mark Goucher, CEO of eponymous theatre company Mark Goucher Productions Ltd whose current repertoire of worldwide touring shows include the Tony award-winning Priscilla: Queen of the Desert and Hairspray, alongside executive producer Richard McKerrow, CEO of Love Productions and co-creator along with Anna Beattie of The Great British Bake Off phenomenon (Celebrity Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, Junior Bake Off, The Great British Sewing Bee, and The Great Pottery Throw Down) - with a host of smash-hit programmes for Channel 4, BBC One and Netflix - their impressive credentials create nothing short of a production tour de force.

Notwithstanding the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the theatre industry, the Everyman Theatre has had some prodigious successes in recent years attracting high audience occupation rates. It is now very much a try out theatre hosting some of the biggest shows on the touring circuit as well has big comedy names and the seasonal panto has established itself as the must do event for families at Christmas. Co-producing Bake off the Musical is a further example of how this key regional theatre is developing, framing new commercial partnerships and safekeeping its future.

Mark Goucher said "The TV phenomenon Great British Bake Off gets to the heart of the nation, and for a long time I felt that it could work wonderfully well on the stage. We started working on the production a couple of years ago and with this talented creative team and in association with the TV show's creator I hope we have created a musical comedy that will win over our audiences here at the Everyman Theatre."

Richard McKerrow said: "This brand-new Bake-Off Musical has been a creative labour of love that has taken several years of painstaking development. But thanks to Mark and his fantastic team of musical producers and writers, who remained passionately committed to the cause, we really hope that this musical version embraces the soulful warmth and humorous spirit of the television show. And that it proves to be a real treat for all the family and anybody who comes. We often say, "Love the Bakers, Love the Baking!" Now it's time to Love the Singers, and Love the Songs!"

Tickets starting from £22

Book online at: http://www.everymantheatre.org.uk

Matinees: Thurs & Sat 2:00pm & Evenings: Mon-Sat 7:30pm