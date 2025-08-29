Autumn Season Of Entertainment Revealed at The Epstein Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historic Hanover Street venue is ready to welcome theatregoers to its freshly refurbished auditorium for a packed programme of music, drama, comedy, family shows and some very special appearances.

The autumn season includes the theatre's official celebratory opening gala evening, the world premiere of a fantastic new Beatles musical and the return of the much-loved Epstein panto where everyone is guaranteed a right royal ball.

And along with online bookings, theatregoers can now buy tickets in person at the Epstein box office situated in the stunning new Stage Door bar in School Lane.

The autumn season kicks off this Saturday, 30 August when Carol Magee – Psychic Medium appears at the Grade II listed venue. Enjoying more than a million views a week on TikTok alone, the Glaswegian is fast becoming one of the UK's most popular psychic mediums.

The regular, hugely popular Dancing in the Aisles returns on Sunday, 31 August for an afternoon of brilliant entertainment which carries on in the theatre's bar after the curtain comes down on the main show.

Then All or Nothing – the Mod Musical, arriving at the theatre on Thursday, 4 September, features the music of iconic 60s Mod band The Small Faces, four charismatic young men from East London who were at the forefront of a cultural revolution.

It's already scored a huge success at the Hope Street Theatre and Royal Court Studio, and now Tip Tray Theatre's I Am Steven Gerrard steps on to its biggest stage yet with the acclaimed production at the Epstein from 11-13 September.

Joe Cowin reprises his performance as Shane in Sean McLoughlin's award-winning one-man play about love, loss, loneliness, identity and masculinity, back by popular demand this autumn.

Fans won't want to miss An Audience with Graeme Sharp on Wednesday, 17 September. The Everton legend promises an unforgettable evening of football memories, laughter and live music.

Hosted by Andi Mac, this intimate live show gives its audience the chance to hear first-hand stories from one of the most famous figures in Everton's history, while music comes from talented singer-songwriter Paul Thornhill.

Then the Epstein celebrates its official relaunch with a very special Opening Gala evening on Friday, 19 September – the anniversary of Brian Epstein's birth.

The stellar line-up is headlined by The Christians and will also feature Liverpool legend Ricky Tomlinson, actors Andrew Lancel and Joe McGann, singer Charlotte Gallagher and troubadour Asa Murphy among a roster of Liverpool talent.

Talking of Liverpool talent, charismatic rising star Tim Lucas is Live at the Epstein on Saturday, 20 September with tickets already sold out.

And then on Sunday, 21 September there's a chance to enjoy an afternoon of the best of G&S in Uniquely Gilbert & Sullivan.

Meanwhile the Epstein is proud to host the world premiere of a very special new musical this autumn.

Written by Ian Salmon and directed by Stephen Fletcher, Shake it up Baby! is the story of The Beatles' formative years in Hamburg and how playing in the clubs of the German port city transformed an ordinary Liverpool group into the best live band in the world.

Andrew Schofield stars as The Beatles' first manager Allan Williams in the musical which runs from Friday, 26 September to Saturday, 11 October.

There will be plenty of solid gold easy action celebrating that 20th Century boy Marc Bolan when T-Rexstasy brings The Greatest Hits Tour to Hanover Street on Wednesday, 15 October. The top T-Rex tribute presents all the band's biggest hits including Get It On, Ride a White Swan and Telegram Sam.

Naughty Corner Productions marks the 10th anniversary of its audacious stage hit Not the Horse with three special performances on 17-18 October. Billed as ‘one last ride' for Liverpool's cult comedy, theatregoers can expect a riotous story involving four gangsters, three scallies, two days and one horse…with a massive debt.

Liverpool favourite Lindzi Germain returns to the Epstein with Peri/Meno Queens on Sunday, 19 October, putting the female sex firmly centre stage in an afternoon of entertainment by women for women.

On Wednesday, 22 October celebrate the life of a comedy legend in The Very Best of Tommy Cooper. Liverpool stage star Daniel Taylor's affectionate one-man show captures the mayhem and misfiring magic of the late, great British entertainer complete with his most famous one-liners, dazzling wordplay and celebrated tricks.

The Epstein's new music platform is back on Friday, 24 October - very best of local live music talent from around the Liverpool City Region building on the amazing first event in August. Epstein Live is produced in partnership with Jennifer Vaudry.

Then Variety Starts Here on Saturday, 1 November with the theatre celebrating its variety heritage with a chocolate box of delights in a new hosted evening by singing star David Knopov who will introduce a brilliant range of performers at each event.

A powerhouse quartet of singers will deliver an unmissable night's entertainment in Gaelic Gold on Friday, 7 November. A thrilling new theatre production celebrating the very best of Irish and Scottish culture, the show features songs made famous by artists like Boyzone, Westlife, Rod Stewart, the Bay City Rollers and Liverpool's own Nathan Carter.

Join stage and screen star Ray Quinn for A Swinging Christmas on Wednesday, 12 November. The smooth-singing, platinum-selling artist will be backed by a brilliant big band as he performs timeless Christmas classics and swinging seasonal hits.

Attention to detail is at the heart of ABBA Forever which brings the best of Benny, Bjorn, Anni-Frid and Agnetha to the Epstein on Thursday, 13 November. Expect dynamic choreography, stunning visuals and top-class musicianship in what is promised to be a two-hour spectacular.

Buddy Holly Lives on Saturday, 15 November with not one but two performances of The Music Never Died – a live show packed with classic tunes from the late great American musical genius from Lubbock, Texas, who was a huge influence on so many bands, including the Beatles. Rave on at matinee and evening shows on the day.

Get ready on Thursday, 20 November (SOLD OUT) for Kyla Cobbler. One of the fastest rising names in comedy has Gone Rogue with her debut live stand-up show, covering everything from the chaos of Barcelona dating life to navigating a friend crush and power play at a barbecue with the razor-sharp wit and unfiltered energy which has already seen take Instagram by storm. Extra date added Friday, 28 November.

Charles Dickens' beloved seasonal story of redemption, A Christmas Carol, comes to the Epstein stage with two daytime performances for schools and GCSE students on Tuesday, 25 November. And as an extra special treat, the famous story is brought to life by none other than Gerald Charles Dickens – the great, great-grandson of the author.

Then on Thursday, 27 November, Gary Murphy and his multi-talented band bring the music of Gerry and the Pacemakers and other 60s stars thrillingly to life on stage in I Like It. Expect some smash hits along with Murphy's own personal recollections of working with Gerry Marsden and other Liverpool and Merseybeat legends.

And there's a fantastic festive hooley promised when Irish Annie's Christmas Party takes over the auditorium on Saturday, 29 November.

Join landlady Annie and the regulars in her Irish bar – including TV star Ricky Tomlinson – for some seasonal cheer with toe-tapping live music from Asa Murphy and his band the Shenanigans. There will be matinee and evening performances on the day.

And finally, young audiences are in for the best Christmas present ever with the return of pantomime to the Epstein, and the greatest fairytale of them all.

Regal Entertainments presents Cinderella from 5 December to 4 January 2026, starring Coronation Street's Katie McGlynn as Cinders, Liverpool panto royalty Leanne Campbell as the Fairy Godmother and The ONE Show's Kevin Duela as Buttons. More casting is yet to be announced.

The Epstein started life in November 1915 as a concert hall situated above the Crane brothers' music emporium in Hanover Street.

The venue was renamed the Crane Theatre in 1938, and in 1967 the lease was taken over by the then Liverpool Corporation. Following refurbishment of the auditorium, including the stage, it reopened the following year as the Neptune Theatre.

A long-time favourite of local amateur drama groups along with visiting performers and comedians, the venue was closed in 2005 due to health and safety concerns. When it reopened its doors in 2011, following a £1.2 million upgrade, it gained its current name – the Epstein Theatre – in honour of the late Brian Epstein.

The Grade II listed landmark had been closed for almost two years when it was taken over by its current leaseholders and a new management team and reopened earlier this year after a million-pound refurbishment.

Epstein Theatre General Manager Anthony Proctor said: “Throughout its century-long history, the Epstein Theatre has enjoyed a reputation as a home for music, comedy, drama, family entertainment and local talent so I'm absolutely delighted to present an inaugural autumn season which includes all those elements.

“The support we have enjoyed from Liverpool theatregoers since we reopened the Epstein's doors earlier this year has been amazing and shows just how much the theatre is loved by audiences as well as needed as a key part of the city's wider live performance offer.

“It's going to be an exciting and busy autumn, including our official Opening Gala on what would have been Brian Epstein's 91st birthday, the world premiere of the new Beatles musical Shake It Up Baby! and, of course, the welcome return of the Epstein panto. And with our new street level box office in the Stage Door bar, as well as our website, it's never been easier to book tickets.”

