Audio Play CUNCH, the Final Part in the First Series of WRITTEN ON THE WAVES is Available Next Month

45North and Ellie Keel Productions today announce CUNCH by Marika McKennell as the final audio play in the first series of Written on the Waves. Thomas Bailey directs Dominic Applewhite (Scratch/Buyer), Marika McKennell (Janie), Katy Secombe (Yaga/Dog Walker/Receptionist), and Alice Vilanculo (Lolita). The piece will be available online from 20 May at www.forty-fivenorth.com/cunch.

Janie and Lolita are on a mission. London to the countryside and back again... hopefully. A gritty fairytale of friendship, freedom and County Lines drug running.

Written on the Waves was created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, where many creative possibilities ceased, unceremoniously and indefinitely. It is a celebration of storytelling featuring eight world première audio plays exploring a wide range of ideas and probing new forms

with casts including Adjoa Andoh, Sharon D. Clarke, Nicola Coughlan, Katherine Parkinson and Olivia Williams. The series has been streamed over 5,500 times from 40 countries so far and is available via www.forty-fivenorth.com/writtenonthewaves.

Series two of Written on the Waves launches later this year, with more details to be announced.

The playwright Marika McKennell also plays Janie. As a writer her work has been presented at Camden People's Theatre, Shaftesbury Theatre (NYT Gala), North Wall Oxford, and Roundhouse London. She was a member of the Royal Court Writers' Group and was Resident Artist at the Roundhouse London 2017-18. She also performs poetry across the UK including Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sky Garden, The Freud Museum, and the Royal Court Theatre as part of the Open Court Festival.

Alice Vilanculo plays Lolita. Her theatre credits include To Kill a Mockingbird (Lyric Hammersmith), Macbeth (Garrick Theatre), Rosmersholm (Duke of York's Theatre), and Victoria's Knickers and Consensual (Soho Theatre).

Dominic Applewhite plays Scratch/Buyer. His television credits include Sex Education, The Crown, Watson & Oliver, Postcode and The Inbetweeners; and for film, Overload, Disobedience, Les Misérables, Sightseers and The King's Speech.

Katy Secombe plays Yaga/Dog Walker/Receptionist. Her theatre credits include As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe/UK tour), Les Misérables (Queen's Theatre), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, Cinderella the Midnight Princess, Hay Fever (Rose Theatre Kingston), I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical (London Palladium), The Lyons (Menier Chocolate Factory), Darling of the Day (Union Theatre), Chicago (UK tour), Pickwick, The Music Man (Chichester Festival Theatre), Guys and Dolls, A Winter's Tale, Mother Clap's Molly House (National Theatre), Bedroom Farce (Stephen Joseph Theatre), and Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales Theatre). Her television credits include WPC 56 and Pompidou; and for film, Les Misérables.

Thomas Bailey directs. His directing credits include Mrs Dalloway (Arcola), Callisto: a queer epic (Arcola), The Games We Played (Theatre 503), and Rehearsing for Planet B (North Wall Arts Centre). He trained with the NYT Brian Forbes directing scheme, on the National Theatre Studio Directors' Course, and was Resident Assistant Director at the Donmar Warehouse 2019-2020. He is currently assisting Carrie Cracknell on Persuasion, a feature film adaptation of the Jane Austen novel for Netflix.